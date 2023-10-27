Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Event: What Our Beauty Editors Are Buying

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Friday! Actually, happy Fri-yay, because today's a very special day. That's right, there's a sale happening right now, and it's kind of a big deal. Like, "Sephora having a sitewide sale" kind of big deal. In fact, we don't even have time to ask for a drumroll, please, since these deals are sure to go faster than we can say "Sephora Beauty Insider Savings Event."
Makeup, skincare, haircare, and other lovers of all things beauty can rejoice, because this sale is the perfect opportunity to splurge on luxury brands like La Mer and Tatcha or restock on beloved favorites like amika and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. Nearly everything sold at Sephora is included in the sale, meaning you can score major deals on TikTok-viral finds like the K18 hair mask and Dermalogica exfoliator to limited-edition finds from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Dior. You can even get a head start on holiday gift shopping (for yourself or others) with mini value sets from cult-fave beauty brands like Olaplex, Summer Fridays, LANEIGE, and Charlotte Tilbury.
The sale runs from today through November 6, 2023,and we've included all the info you need below to determine exactly when and how you can get access to the event, as well as what discount you can get using the one-time code TIMETOSAVE. With that being said, whether you're able to enter the savings event right away or you have to wait a few more days to start converting your saved wish list into purchases, we've rounded up some of the bestselling, top-rated makeup, skincare, and haircare finds that you'll regret not adding to cart. So trust us when we say your future self will thank you for shopping this sale while items are still in stock, because it doesn't come around often and these fan-fave products are going fast.
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set
This sale is the perfect excuse — ahem, opportunity — to splurge on luxury beauty that we might not get to try very often. La Mer is a brand whose results justify the hefty price tag, but even then, it can be hard to drop hundreds of dollars on building and sustaining a premium skincare routine. Luckily, this set, which is already $91 less than its retail value and will be even cheaper with the Sephora discount, comes with all the essential La Mer bestsellers so you can treat yourself to multiple luxe-beauty products in one go.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
If we're talking hype-worthy beauty products, we certainly can't leave out the internet-viral K18 molecular hair mask. According to the brand, this leave-in treatment mask clinically reverses damage in four minutes, helping to restore strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce to your hair. We love this hair mask so much that we wrote a full dedicated review of it, which you can check out here if you want to learn more about this mask and why it's absolutely a must-buy for your hair.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Makeup Must-Haves
This 11-piece curated set includes bestselling makeup, skincare, and hair must-haves from Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Amika, and more popular brands. It comes with an array of mini and full sizes, making it the perfect gift for this holiday season — both for your friend and yourself.
Drunk Elephant B-Goldi™ Bright Illuminating Drops with 5% Niacinamide
Drunk Elephant is a fan-favorite brand as it is, but these B-Goldi™ Bright Illuminating Drops have their own cult following in the beauty community. Formulated with ingredients like 5% niacinamide, diglucosyl gallic acid, and morus alba leaf extract, this serum works fade hyperpigmentation and dark spots while reviving dull skin and restoring its radiance, according to the brand.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Volume 6.0 Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio
It's another day, another slay with this Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Trio. This set of cream, shimmer, and heat Gloss Bomb formulas features two bestselling shades, Fenty Glow and Glass Slipper Heat, and one set-exclusive shade, Pink Dragonfly.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Refillable Exfoliator
A few months ago, I bought the mini size of this BeautyTok-loved Dermalogica exfoliator to see if it was worth the internet hype before I splurged on a full-size bottle. Spoiler alert, it absolutely was, and now I'm excited to seal the deal for real with the full-size version. If you're not yet familiar with this exfoliator, it's a gentle rice-based powder cleanser that exfoliates skin and helps brighten, smooth texture, and clear clogged pores with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, papain enzymes, and salicylic acid.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
It's important to moisturize consistently all year round, but especially so during the colder, dryer months when our skin becomes more vulnerable. This bestselling cream from Tatcha hydrates and plumps while improving your skin's moisture barrier for a radiant, dewy look that glows from within. It includes skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and algae blend, squalane, and Japanese purple rice.
amika Planet Perk Up Dry Shampoo Duo Set
What's better than amika's Perk Up Dry Shampoo? Two bottles of it! This value set offers a full size and free trial size of the brand's bestselling dry shampoo that's loved for its ability to absorb oil, boost volume, and keep your hairstyle fresh. It works with an array of different hair types and textures, and it includes ingredients like rice starch and sea buckthorn that restore and refresh your hair.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo
This limited-edition, full-size lip duo features the fan-favorite Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil and Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in the perfect universal rose brown. The lip oil applies glossy and leaves a lasting tint without the stickiness, while the lip liner seamlessly glides on like a balm to shape and define your lips.
Caudalie Pores & Glow Duo Minis Set
Caudalie has been on my beauty radar for the longest while, especially as someone with sensitive skin who appreciates straightforward, effective, and clean skincare formulations. I wanted to try the brand's pore-minimizing mask, but I wasn't ready to commit fully to spending $40 without doing a test run first. I finally got to try it via a Sephora sample last week, and I've been hooked. This mask is pure magic, and while I'm revving my shopping engine to add the mask to my cart during this sale, if you want to try it out for yourself, this bestselling elixir and mask duo is a wonderful place to start.
Slip Maggie Silk Pillowcase and Silk Skinny Scrunchies Gift Set
A quick Google search will pull up entire lists of reasons why using a silk pillowcase is better for your hair, scalp, and skin compared to a traditional pillowcase. Give the gift that keeps on giving with this set from Slip featuring an Allure Best of Beauty award-winning queen pillowcase and three skinny scrunchies in limited-edition colors. Of course, you can also grab one for yourself while you're at it (that's absolutely what we're doing).
Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set
I was just about to add my fave Dior Addict Lip Glow balm to my cart when I came across this new, limited-edition set that not only included the lip balm but the brand's cult-fave lip plumper, serum, and perfume as well. The couture pouch is just the cutest cherry on top.
Sephora Collection Makeup Tape
For those of us who adore having a sharp winged eyeliner but can't seem to overcome the daily hurdle of actually drawing it on (much less draw both sides evenly), this makeup tape is the perfect little addition to your beauty inventory. This multi-use, high-quality, medical-grade hypoallergenic tape is safe for all skin types, according to the brand.
Kaja Charmed Heart Face Set
Kaja products are on a whole new level of charming and adorable, and this heart-inspired, limited-edition set shows why. It features the brand's full-size fan-faves, including a Beauty Bento Eyeshadow Trio, Cheeky Stamp Blush, and Jelly Charm Lip and Blush Stain (that comes with a glittery keychain!). Plus, it's available at an amazing value even before the savings event discount, making this kit 100% worth buying.
Drybar The Half Shot Blow Dryer Brush + Prep Rally Hair Primer Set
This limited-edition Drybar blowout kit's retail price is already an amazing deal on its own, but with the Sephora Savings discount added on top of it, this set transforms from a want to a need. From a full-size detangler and hair clips to a mini hair spray and dry shampoo, this kit comes with everything you need to achieve a smooth, shiny blowout at home, protect your hair from heat, and extend your style's longevity.
What is the Sephora Savings Event?
Sephora's Holiday Savings Event is an 11-day sale for Beauty Insider members. There are unbeatable deals across all Sephora product categories from makeup and skincare to fragrances and haircare. New and existing Beauty Insider members can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free standard shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
This is the last Sephora Beauty Insider Savings Event of 2023, and it includes major discounts on some of the most popular beauty brands. The discounts apply to almost everything sold at Sephora, with a few exceptions like The Ordinary, Mac Cosmetics Viva Glam products, Proven skincare products, in-store services, gift cards, and previously made purchases.
How do you become a Beauty Insider member?
You can create a Beauty Insider account on Sephora for free. Signing up for a membership gives shoppers free standard shipping (no minimum purchase required), in addition to other services, such as Beauty Insider Cash, seasonal savings events, point multiplier events, end-of-year discount, and free birthday gift.
Once you spend at least $350 in one calendar year, you'll be upgraded to VIB membership status. When you spend at least $1,000 in one calendar year, you'll reach Rouge membership status. Each tier has additional benefits, and in the case of the Sephora Beauty Insider holiday savings event, you can access bigger discounts for a longer period of time.
You can learn more about the Beauty Insider loyalty program here.
When is the Sephora Savings Event 2023?
The duration of the Sephora sale event varies depending on your Beauty Insider membership status. Rouge members (those who have spent at least $1,000 at Sephora this year) have priority access and can access a 20% discount on their order starting today through November 6, 2023. VIB members (those who have spent at least $350 at Sephora this year) will be able to access 15% off their order from October 31, 2023, to November 6, 2023. Finally, Beauty Insider members (those who have created a Sephora account; no minimum spending required) will be able to earn 10% of their order from October 31, 2023, to November 6, 2023.
There is also a new bonus this year, as Rouge members can extend their 20% discount to one friend through October 30, 2023.
Additionally, items from the Sephora Collection are 30% off from today (October 27, 2023) through November 6, 2023, regardless of membership status.
The discounts above can be applied to your order using code TIMETOSAVE.
What will be on sale during the Sephora Savings Event?
You can shop just about every product category in Sephora during the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Event with lots of deals on makeup, skincare, hair, fragrance, tools & brushes, bath & body, and more.
