The Best Ways to Wear Plaid This Season, According to Influencers

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love keeping up the latest styles and trends, you may have already heard all the buzz around plaid already. Of course, this pattern has long been a staple in the fashion world (as if we could forget the impact of Clueless on our perception of bright yellow plaid). But lately, it seems like plaid is getting another reboot, with even celebs like Shay Mitchell, who recently released a new BÉIS Plaid Collection, hopping on the trend bandwagon.

For those of us who want to also board this plaid fashion train but are stuck totally buggin' in front of our closet, all hope isn't lost just yet. We here at E! Insider Shop recently had the chance to speak with Amazon influencers Vivian Rodriguez, Darcy McQueeny, Nelly Toledo, Nita Danielle, Kaeli Mae, and Kate Bannister, and we had one question for them: "What's the best way to wear plaid this season?" Being the fashionistas they are, each of them gave a unique, helpful answer that had us ready to load our shopping carts. It was like asking your cool older sister for fashion advice, and then raiding her closet afterward to find the perfect outfit (except in this case, the closet is Amazon).

Based on the answers and advice that each influencer gave us, we rounded up the best picks from Amazon that we think most closely match their visions. So get your pink fuzzy pen and notepad ready, because fashion class is in session!