The Best Ways to Wear Plaid This Season, According to Influencers

If you love keeping up the latest styles and trends, you may have already heard all the buzz around plaid already. Of course, this pattern has long been a staple in the fashion world (as if we could forget the impact of Clueless on our perception of bright yellow plaid). But lately, it seems like plaid is getting another reboot, with even celebs like Shay Mitchell, who recently released a new BÉIS Plaid Collection, hopping on the trend bandwagon.
For those of us who want to also board this plaid fashion train but are stuck totally buggin' in front of our closet, all hope isn't lost just yet. We here at E! Insider Shop recently had the chance to speak with Amazon influencers Vivian Rodriguez, Darcy McQueeny, Nelly Toledo, Nita Danielle, Kaeli Mae, and Kate Bannister, and we had one question for them: "What's the best way to wear plaid this season?" Being the fashionistas they are, each of them gave a unique, helpful answer that had us ready to load our shopping carts. It was like asking your cool older sister for fashion advice, and then raiding her closet afterward to find the perfect outfit (except in this case, the closet is Amazon).
Based on the answers and advice that each influencer gave us, we rounded up the best picks from Amazon that we think most closely match their visions. So get your pink fuzzy pen and notepad ready, because fashion class is in session!
Vivian Rodriguez: "Go with colors that are already in your wardrobe pallet. I'm going to be going with some softer colors, like pinks and greys so it's not a harsh transition and going with neutral tones."
Zaful Women's Plaid Long Sleeve Button Down
This neutral button-down shirt features a loose, oversized fit that's perfect for layering with your fall wardrobe staples for an easy, yet stylish fall 'fit. It's available in 21 different plaid patterns and colors, so you can choose the one that matches your current aesthetic (or just grab a few)!
Verdusa Women's Plaid Print Mini Cami Bodycon Dress
This minimal-chic, gray plaid-print bodycon dress will have you ready for all the holiday parties and dinners heading your way this season. The fabric has some stretch and adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can wear it comfortably on its own or layer it with a long-sleeve shirt underneath for a cozier vibe.
Darcy McQueeny: "Plaid is like a big pattern for me. I'm a little more simple when it comes to clothing, but if I were to wear plaid, I would say, like the big scarves that you wear."
Veronz Super Soft Classic Cashmere Feel Winter Scarf
This plaid scarf goes all too well with fall and winter outfits, and it's sure to become a main staple in your wardrobe rotation as the days continue getting chillier. It comes in 41 different colors and patterns, and it's highly rated among Amazon shoppers with 7,300+ five-star reviews.
Wander Agio Women's Large Plaid Scarf
If you prefer a scarf that's more minimal in style but cozy and fashionable all the same, check out this large plaid scarf. It's thick and long to provide maximum warmth, and the material is super soft so your neck will feel like it's being enveloped in a warm hug all day long.
Nelly Toledo: "I love wearing plaid skirts. They look fun, girly, and kind of edgy."
Urban CoCo Women's Basic Versatile Stretchy Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt
This flared skater skirt is preppy-chic with just the right touch of boldness with the dark green color. It's made of stretchy fabric for a comfortable fit, and it's also available in a longer length if you prefer (as well as an array of colors and patterns).
Idealsanxun Womens High Waist Plaid Skirt
Elevate your fall or winter 'fit with this bodycon plaid skirt that pairs beautifully with your turtleneck and booties. The skirt features a high waist, slim fit, and a woolen fabric that will keep you cozy and warm.
Nita Danielle: "Plaid shackets, those are my fave pieces to wear. Or, as an accessory — like cute little plaid purses and plaid shirts around my waist."
Beaully Women's Flannel Plaid Shacket
This flannel plaid shacket is a versatile essential to add to your cold-weather wardrobe. It can be worn open as a jacket or closed as a shirt, and it includes a collar, long sleeves, button cuffs, and bust flap pockets. Not to mention, you can choose from 25 different plaid prints and colors.
Ro Rox Sheena Tartan Check Punk 90's Crossbody Purse Handbag
This '90s-punk-chic-inspired plaid purse will add just the right sprinkling of spice to your OOTD. You can wear it as a crossbody using the included long shoulder strap, or wear it as a shoulder purse, wristlet, or clutch with the short top handle.
Kaeli Mae: "Layering it with a sweater or a tank with jeans to elevate the whole outfit."
Viottiset Women's Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Tunic Sleeveless Pullover Top
This V-neck knit sweater is perfect for layering over a button-down and pairing with your favorite jeans for a trendy, elevated fall 'fit. It also features side slits and a high-low hem, so you have freedom to move around while staying covered and comfortable.
Hyipels Argyle Sweater Vest
Whether you're headed to the golf course or to a dinner party with friends, this argyle sweater vest can do it all (fashion-wise, that is). You can wear it on its own during warmer days, and layer up with a cropped tee or long-sleeve underneath on colder days. As an added bonus, this vest comes in over 30 different colors and prints.
Kate Bannister: "Flannels, layering over a hoodie with some flare leggings, or dress up with jeans."
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Plaid Shirt
If you're looking to layer a plaid flannel over a hoodie, it's best to go with a larger fit. This men's flannel shirt is a great choice if you're hoping to get that oversized, casual-streetwear fit. It comes in 34 different plaid prints and colors, and it also has 41,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Chartou Women's Winter Oversize Lapel Collar Woolen Plaid Double Breasted Long Peacoat Jacket
On the other hand, if you're looking to dress up your outfit with plaid, this long jacket is the perfect outer layer to put into rotation. Whether you want to wear it over your holiday party dress for an elevated look or with a mini skirt and turtleneck for a more chic-casual look, this jacket has you covered so you stay cozy and stylish wherever you go.
—Reporting by Demi Graham