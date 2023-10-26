Mia Talerico’s Good Luck Charlie Reunion Proves Time Flies

Good luck with feeling nostalgic after this blast from the past!
Mia Talerico, who starred on four seasons of Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014 and played the titular tot in the series, took to Instagram to share a look at her mini-reunion with onscreen dad Eric Allan Kramer (who played Bob Duncan).
The Disney star's Oct. 25 Instagram video saw Eric hilariously dancing in slow motion for the camera, with the text: "How life feels knowing I have the best TV daughter ever who's an amazing cook, will always be my favorite child, and the only one I caught after dropping."
Below the clip, Mia wrote, "This is so true," with a winky face emoji.
But the fun didn't end there. Mia, who is now 15, also reunited with her onscreen brother Bradley Steven Perry (who played Gabe Duncan) for his cooking show with Eric, and it was just as much of a shock for their TV dad as it was for the viewers.
"We're going to be making a shrimp scampi, but Eric, I actually have a surprise for you," Bradley said in the Oct. 26 YouTube video, to which Eric quipped, "Oh no, we're starting with a surprise!"
After a sweet reunion and catch-up, the trio recreated the iconic photo of Eric and Bradley holding Mia upside down.
Bradley captioned the Instagram snap, "Whoa, time flies, huh?"
Eric teased in the comments section, "It was at this moment that Bradley and I realized Mia doesn't carry change in her pocket..."
And fans wanted more. One user commented, "Reboot anyone?" while another wrote, "Omg Charlie is a pretty young lady now... I'm old. Hey @disneychannel we deserve a new season of Good Luck Charlie, and now she can use all the videotapes that Teddy recorded for her!"
However, this isn't the first time Mia has brought fans all the feels, as two months ago, she really let everyone know how fast time flies after revealing she was now in high school.
In the Aug. 23 Instagram post, Mia held up a chalkboard sign that read, "First Day 9th Grade. 8-21-23."
Fresh off a summer vacation in Paris, she captioned the pic, "First day of school #highschool #firstdayofschool #jetlagisreal."