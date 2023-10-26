Mia Talerico’s Good Luck Charlie Reunion Proves Time Flies

Watch : Is a Freaky Friday Sequel in the Works? Disney Says...

Good luck with feeling nostalgic after this blast from the past!

Mia Talerico, who starred on four seasons of Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014 and played the titular tot in the series, took to Instagram to share a look at her mini-reunion with onscreen dad Eric Allan Kramer (who played Bob Duncan).

The Disney star's Oct. 25 Instagram video saw Eric hilariously dancing in slow motion for the camera, with the text: "How life feels knowing I have the best TV daughter ever who's an amazing cook, will always be my favorite child, and the only one I caught after dropping."

Below the clip, Mia wrote, "This is so true," with a winky face emoji.

But the fun didn't end there. Mia, who is now 15, also reunited with her onscreen brother Bradley Steven Perry (who played Gabe Duncan) for his cooking show with Eric, and it was just as much of a shock for their TV dad as it was for the viewers.