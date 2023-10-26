Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors After Kyle Richards' Criticism

Watch : Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Address Romance Rumors

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater are giving these rumors a score of zero.

After the Dancing with the Stars partners were allegedly seen holding hands, the real estate broker turned dancer is setting the record straight.

"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Mauricio, who is currently separated from wife Kyle Richards, said in a video alongside his partner shared to his Instagram Story Oct. 26. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."

Which Emma echoed with, "We're not dating," before he continued, "We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day."

At which point the dancer added, "Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing."