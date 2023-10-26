Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors After Kyle Richards' Criticism

Mauricio Umansky and his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater addressed their relationship status after Kyle Richards said she was hurt by the images of them holding hands.

Watch: Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Address Romance Rumors

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater are giving these rumors a score of zero. 

After the Dancing with the Stars partners were allegedly seen holding hands, the real estate broker turned dancer is setting the record straight.

"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Mauricio, who is currently separated from wife Kyle Richards, said in a video alongside his partner shared to his Instagram Story Oct. 26. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating." 

Which Emma echoed with, "We're not dating," before he continued, "We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day."

At which point the dancer added, "Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing."

Mauricio was also sure to clarify the moment in question. "We went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal, we were in our rehearsal clothes," he shared. "Lots of the stories are wrong. And yes it's a very emotional week, we were talking about the week during dinner and when we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma's hand, and she grabbed my hand."

"And then we walked to the cars," he continued, "just recapping and then the paparazzi caught that moment and it's become a blown-out moment."

Paul Archuleta / Christopher Willard / Getty Images

The clarification comes hours after Kyle appeared on the Oct. 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live and was asked about the images

"I was taken aback," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said. "That was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings.  I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there's something there and listen, I love him very much—and we are amicable—but that really did hurt me."

Back in July, Kyle and Mauricio—who share kids Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34—denied rumors that they were heading for a divorce.

However, they did admit in a statement shared to social media that they "had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage."

Alas, they are committed to making it work. "We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues," Mauricio explained in Sept. " We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. We're still dealing with our marriage."

