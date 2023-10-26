Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reveals the Heartless Way Kody Told Her Their Marriage Was Over

Watch : Kody and Janelle's BIG FIGHT: "Sister Wives" Exclusive

When Meri and Kody Brown tied the knot in 1990, she thought nothing could unravel their marriage.

"In our religious background and when he and I got married, we married with the intention of forever," the Sister Wives star explained in a sneak peek for the Oct. 29 episode shared exclusively with E! News. Their bond, as she put it in the confessional, "literally was an eternal covenant."

But as viewers learned over these past few seasons, their love wasn't so timeless.

Recalling the moment she knew their marriage was over, Meri said Kody told her, "'Well, I'm just not interested. You can stick around if you want.'"

Needless to say, that proposal didn't sit well with her. "'Why would I want to do that eternally?'" the 52-year-old wondered. "Be with somebody who really just has changed his mind about me."

Meri said Kody also told her she could stay and visit him, his remaining wife Robyn Brown and their five kids. And while she said she feels like she's "always had a pretty good relationship with Robyn" and loves her children—adding she had "every intention to still keep a good relationship" with Dayton, 23, Aurora, 21, Breanna 18, Solomon, 12, and Ariella, 7, if Robyn and Kody allowed—she knew she had to move on.