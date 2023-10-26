Billboard Music Awards 2023 Finalists: See the Complete List

Watch : Mary J. Blige on Receiving Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2022

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards have composed their list of nominees up for the coveted golden microphone.

Ahead of the Nov. 19 online ceremony, Billboard has unveiled which top-selling artists are dominating the leaderboard.

Taylor Swift is leading the pack of this year's finalists with 20 nominations, including nods for Top Artist and Top Hot 100 Songwriter. Her hit song "Anti-Hero" is up for five awards as well, including in the Top Hot 100 Song category.

But don't forget to tip your (cowboy) hats off to Morgan Wallen, who is the leading male finalist with 16 nods. Fellow country superstar and first-time finalist Zach Bryan is up for 13 awards, including Top New Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Songwriter.

Drake is trailing close behind with 14 nominations and currently holds the record for most Billboard Music Awards won in one night. He scored 13 awards at the 2017 show. This year, the "One Dance" artist is up for Top Rap Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Rap Male Artist.