The Crown Season 6 Trailer Explores the Harrowing Final Chapters of Princess Diana’s Life

Watch : How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana

The Crown's final season is fast approaching, and its subject matter promises to be the show's most difficult yet.

In a newly released trailer for part one of the show's sixth and final season, Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) takes center stage, as the show chronicles her relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) leading up to their tragic 1997 car crash in Paris.

"I don't really understand how I ended up here," Diana can be heard saying while she sits playing at a piano at the trailer's open. "Dashing around…and losing sight of myself in the process. You know I think that's been the story of whole life."

What follows is a video montage of the press and paparazzi following Diana, as a voiceover says, "I'm afraid, Your Majesty, interest in the princess' private life is unlikely to die down any time soon." And as a haunting rendition of Tears for Fears' "Mad World" begins to play, Diana can be seen opening a box with a note that reads, "Paris next week?"

The duration of the trailer depicts an increasing level of public adoration and obsession with Diana, juxtaposed with powerful clips of the Princess by herself. There are also brief moments showing Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton), as well as Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards) in their adolescence, as the music builds to a crescendo.