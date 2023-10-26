Jay-Z Reveals Why Blue Ivy Now Asks Him for Fashion Advice

Watch : Jay-Z Has The Cool Dad Stamp Of Approval From Blue Ivy

Jay-Z will always be forever young.

The multihyphenate recently offered rare insight about his and Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, noting that she now comes to him for fashion advice.

"She used to be frontin' on me a little bit," Jay-Z told Gayle King during a multi-part interview on CBS Mornings. "But I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, if this is cool, if her sneakers or whatever she's wearing."

The 53-year-old, who also shares 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Bey, admitted that it's taken a while to get to this place. "There was a time where she was like, 'Daaaaad,'" he said, while doing an impression of the pre-teen covering her face in embarrassment.

"I'm cool," the rapper insisted, before explaining that he reminded his daughter of this fact. "'I don't know what you sayin,' I'm cool. You got cool parents! At your house, your parents [are] cool.'"