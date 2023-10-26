Jay-Z Reveals Why Blue Ivy Now Asks Him for Fashion Advice

Jay-Z recently admitted that it took some convincing for Blue Ivy to believe that he and Beyoncé were cool parents, sharing, "Now she asks me, 'If this is cool."

Jay-Z will always be forever young.

The multihyphenate recently offered rare insight about his and Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, noting that she now comes to him for fashion advice.

"She used to be frontin' on me a little bit," Jay-Z told Gayle King during a multi-part interview on CBS Mornings. "But I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, if this is cool, if her sneakers or whatever she's wearing."

The 53-year-old, who also shares 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Bey, admitted that it's taken a while to get to this place. "There was a time where she was like, 'Daaaaad,'" he said, while doing an impression of the pre-teen covering her face in embarrassment.

"I'm cool," the rapper insisted, before explaining that he reminded his daughter of this fact. "'I don't know what you sayin,' I'm cool. You got cool parents! At your house, your parents [are] cool.'"

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Of course, Blue isn't just following in her parents' fashionable footsteps. She's also a natural talent onstage. 

Take, for instance, when she joined her mom on the Renaissance World Tour earlier this year, dancing two choreographed numbers to Beyoncé's hits, "My Power" and "Black Parade."

"My beautiful first born," Beyoncé wrote in a May 29 Instagram post. "I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Along with the message, the proud mom shared footage of Blue—a Grammy winner in her own right—lighting up the stage with her fierce moves and equally cool outfit, as she wore a shimmery silver top and metallic pants.

The 11-year-old's penchant for performing also earned her a shout out from her mom's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

"I'm very proud," Kelly exclusively told E! News in August. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

And while Blue may ask her dad for fashion advice, she's clearly paving her own path. Relive her most iconic moments over the years.

Honoring Dad

In October 2021, Blue Ivy, 9, mom Beyoncé and more than 30 other celebs took part in a tribute video to Jay-Z that was played during his 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

BET Award Winner

Back in June 2020, Blue Ivy won her first BET award at the 2020 BET Awards for her work on "Brown Skin Girl." Other nominees included Alicia Keys for "Underdog;" Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa for "Melanin;" Layton Greene for "I Choose;" Lizzo and Missy Elliot for "Tempo;" and Rapsody and PJ Morton for "Afeni."

An Audiobook Narrator

In 2020, Blue Ivy added another impressive job to her resume: an audiobook narrator. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child narrated the New York Times bestseller Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

A Surprise Cameo

Beyoncé fans were buzzing after Blue Ivy hilariously crashed grandmother Tina Lawson's 2020 Mother's Day video on Instagram. Specifically, after Tina wished all mothers a happy Mother's Day, a tiny voice chimed in and said: "And don't forget all the beautiful daughters out there, which I am one of."

An Important PSA

The coronavirus pandemic is no joke! Thus, Blue Ivy appeared on grandmother Tina's Instagram to teach everyone the importance of hand-washing. "This is why it's very important to wash your hands," the youngster noted after a demonstration. "Because if you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick."

Game Meets Game

During a father-daughter outing to the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, back in March 2020, Blue Ivy became adorably starstruck when she met NBA legend LeBron James. Specifically, after some encouragement from dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy built up the courage to ask the basketball pro for a signed ball.

"You got school on Monday?" the Los Angeles Lakers player asked. "By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it."

First NAACP Win

Blue Ivy continued her winning streak as she, along with mom Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid won the 2020 NAACP Image Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, for their song "Brown Skin Girl."

The song is featured on the Lion King: The Gift album and also won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.

Super Bowl Scene-Stealer

A pop culture icon! The oldest Carter kid had dad Jay-Z art direct her pic while at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

The Lion Princess

Blue Ivy made a note-worthy cameo in mom Beyoncé's "Spirit" music video. The vibrant visual for The Lion King remake's anthem featured Blue twinning with her A-list mother in lavender dresses and red hair. Clearly, Blue is already following in mom's famous footsteps. 

Cultural Icon

Blue Ivy received the highest of compliments as her name became the center of a trademark battle. Namely, in a brief submitted by attorneys for Beyoncé's limited liability company, the youngster was referred to as "a cultural icon." 

The brief declared, "Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a 'mini style star' and has been celebrated for her 'fashion moments' overs [sic] the years…Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public."

Dripping in Diamonds

The mother-daughter duo literally dripped in diamonds for The Lion King world premiere in July 2019. Looking like royalty, Beyoncé and Blue walked the red carpet dressed to the nines.

Budding Comedian

Blue Ivy had her grandmother in stitches over a "corny" joke in March 2019. "Hey! So, how many petals—I mean, how many lips does a flower have?" The Carters' firstborn asked the audience.

"Well, how many?" Tina replied. 

"Two lips," Blue Ivy responded. "You get it? There's a kind of flower that's called a tulip."

Travel Icon

At 9-years-old, Blue Ivy is already a seasoned travel. In fact, during summer 2018, the oldest Carter child enjoyed the sights and sounds of Europe as her parents completed their On The Run II performances. 

Thanks to a stylist, Blue dressed to impress while abroad.

Uh Oh!

Busted! Back in 2018, Blue Ivy reprimanded grandmother Tina for filming in a Paris theater ahead of a ballet performance.

"You're not supposed to take videos grandma," the bold kid informed Tina.

Bidding War

At the 2018 Wearable Art Gala, Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry went toe-to-toe over one auction item, a painting by Tiffanie Anderson. As the prolific producer detailed on TODAY, Blue kept "taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand" in order to keep bidding. Determined to not be outbid by a child, Perry made a final bid of $20,000, $1,000 more than Blue's final bid.

Michele Crowe/CBS
Shutting Down Mom & Dad

Back in 2018, Blue Ivy had the Internet thoroughly impressed after she seemingly shut down her famous parents amid Camila Cabello's 2018 Grammys speech about Dreamers and immigration reform.

In fact, while seated in between her parents, Blue made a gesture to Bey and Jay, which appeared to say "shut it down" or "calm down" while the Cuban-American singer spoke.

Best Dressed

Blue Ivy is the epitome of Black girl magic! This is thanks to the beautifully curated closet her parents have arranged for her.

In 2018, it was revealed that Manuel A. Mendez, an executive-assistant-turned-stylist, is the brains behind the famous kid's iconic wardrobe