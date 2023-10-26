Jay-Z Reveals Why Blue Ivy Now Asks Him for Fashion Advice

Jay-Z will always be forever young.
The multihyphenate recently offered rare insight about his and Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, noting that she now comes to him for fashion advice.
"She used to be frontin' on me a little bit," Jay-Z told Gayle King during a multi-part interview on CBS Mornings. "But I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, if this is cool, if her sneakers or whatever she's wearing."
The 53-year-old, who also shares 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Bey, admitted that it's taken a while to get to this place. "There was a time where she was like, 'Daaaaad,'" he said, while doing an impression of the pre-teen covering her face in embarrassment.
"I'm cool," the rapper insisted, before explaining that he reminded his daughter of this fact. "'I don't know what you sayin,' I'm cool. You got cool parents! At your house, your parents [are] cool.'"
Of course, Blue isn't just following in her parents' fashionable footsteps. She's also a natural talent onstage.
Take, for instance, when she joined her mom on the Renaissance World Tour earlier this year, dancing two choreographed numbers to Beyoncé's hits, "My Power" and "Black Parade."
"My beautiful first born," Beyoncé wrote in a May 29 Instagram post. "I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."
Along with the message, the proud mom shared footage of Blue—a Grammy winner in her own right—lighting up the stage with her fierce moves and equally cool outfit, as she wore a shimmery silver top and metallic pants.
The 11-year-old's penchant for performing also earned her a shout out from her mom's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.
"I'm very proud," Kelly exclusively told E! News in August. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."
And while Blue may ask her dad for fashion advice, she's clearly paving her own path. Relive her most iconic moments over the years.