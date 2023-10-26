Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton Welcomes First Baby With Wife Alizee Thevenet

Watch : Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton Talks Sibling "Quirks"

Bow down to the newest member of the Middleton family.

James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed their first baby together, three months after Kate Middleton's younger brother announced they were expecting.

The Daily Mail confirmed the news Oct. 26, with photos of the couple out with their little one in the Notting Hill section of London.

James, dressed in a green jacket, a yellow scarf and jeans, pushed the baby stroller with a coffee cup in hand. His wife, who sported a denim outfit and brown jacket, also carried a cup of joe and a shopping bag while walking next to her husband.

No further details about the newborn, including the baby's name or sex, have been disclosed.

E! News has reached out to a rep for James and Alizee and is waiting to hear back.

Back in July, James posted a series of snaps of Alizee to Instagram sweetly cradling her baby bump as she stood next to their dog Mabel.