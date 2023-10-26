Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton Welcomes First Baby With Wife Alizee Thevenet

Bow down to the newest member of the Middleton family.
James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed their first baby together, three months after Kate Middleton's younger brother announced they were expecting.
The Daily Mail confirmed the news Oct. 26, with photos of the couple out with their little one in the Notting Hill section of London.
James, dressed in a green jacket, a yellow scarf and jeans, pushed the baby stroller with a coffee cup in hand. His wife, who sported a denim outfit and brown jacket, also carried a cup of joe and a shopping bag while walking next to her husband.
No further details about the newborn, including the baby's name or sex, have been disclosed.
Back in July, James posted a series of snaps of Alizee to Instagram sweetly cradling her baby bump as she stood next to their dog Mabel.
"We couldn't be more excited … well Mabel might be," the 36-year-old wrote. Noting they'd had a difficult start to the year after losing their other dog Ella, he added, "We will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."
And turns out Ella was the reason behind James' run-in with the financial analyst in the first place.
"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," he explained to The Telegraph in 2021. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realizing she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."
And James and Alizee, who tied the knot in 2021, have been inseparable since.
"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," James said. "If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club, and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."
