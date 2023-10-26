Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Why She Unfollowed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Watch : Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Why She Unfollowed the Mahomes Family

Kayla Nicole is ready to tackle that Instagram drama.

After making headlines earlier this month for unfollowing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, the 31-year-old, who previously dated his teammate Travis Kelce, spoke out about the social media move.

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," Kayla told People in an interview published Oct. 25. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

According to the magazine, Travis—who's recently been sparking romance rumors with Taylor Swift—and Kayla broke up in May 2022 after five years of dating. During her time with the Chiefs tight end, the Tribe Therepe founder formed a friendship with Brittany. In fact, she even attended the former soccer player's bridal and baby showers, and they would be seen cheering on the Chiefs together.