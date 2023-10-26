Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Why She Unfollowed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Kayla Nicole, who previously dated Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is explaining why she decided to recently unfollow his teammate Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback's wife Brittany Mahomes.

Watch: Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Why She Unfollowed the Mahomes Family

Kayla Nicole is ready to tackle that Instagram drama.

After making headlines earlier this month for unfollowing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, the 31-year-old, who previously dated his teammate Travis Kelce, spoke out about the social media move.

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," Kayla told People in an interview published Oct. 25. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made." 

According to the magazine, Travis—who's recently been sparking romance rumors with Taylor Swift—and Kayla broke up in May 2022 after five years of dating. During her time with the Chiefs tight end, the Tribe Therepe founder formed a friendship with Brittany. In fact, she even attended the former soccer player's bridal and baby showers, and they would be seen cheering on the Chiefs together.

photos
Inside Taylor Swift's 2023 Squad

However, over the past few weeks, Brittany has been spotted hanging out and cheering on the team with Taylor. Fans even got a glimpse at the duo's handshake earlier this week.

Rich Fury/WireImage, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

And Kayla admits it hasn't been an easy time.

"To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality," she noted to the outlet. "I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved." 

Still, she added that she's talked to Brittany privately and that, "She knows that I love her."

"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," Kayla continued. "But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."

And fans are loving the glimpses they've gotten into Travis and Taylor's outings since the NFL star decided to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner after attending her Eras Tour this summer. As followers know all too well, these have included them grabbing dinner in New York, appearing on Saturday Night Live and at its after-party, and her cheering him on with his mom Donna Kelce and dad Ed Kelce at games.

To see photos of Taylor at the Chiefs' recent faceoff against the Los Angeles Chargers, keep reading.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor & Brittany Mahomes

Taylor appears with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and youngest child, son Bronze, 10 months.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheering for Travis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wearing Her Heart on Her Sleeve

Taylor sports a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, with two hearts.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All Smiles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hugs!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Defense!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taking Pics

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Touchdown!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Travis scores!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team Spirit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Besties

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Hanging Out at Travis' Home

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend, at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home before the Chief's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 22, 2023.

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Pre-Game Selfie

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar.

