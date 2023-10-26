Blac Chyna and Boyfriend Derrick Milano Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Nearly one month after debuting their romance on social media, Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Derrick Milano have made their red carpet debut at a charity dinner gala.

Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano have marked a new milestone in their romance.

Nearly one month after announcing their relationship on social media, the pair made their red carpet debut, attending the 4th Annual Future Stars Basketball Camp Charity Dinner Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

For the occasion, the reality TV star wore a pink leather blazer dress and matching pointy-toe heels. Meanwhile, the "Savage" songwriter wore a black-and-white printed button down, paired with black leather pants and black boots.

In late September, Chyna, born Angela White, debuted their relationship when she shared a photo of herself and Derrick gazing into each other's eyes to Instagram, captioning the Sept. 25 post with heart and prayer hand emojis. As for Derrick, he further confirmed love was in the air, commenting underneath her post, "Mine," alongside heart-eyed emojis and an infinity symbol.

Separately, the Grammy winner also posted a photo of himself as he cradled Chyna in his arms to Instagram the same day, writing, "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."

Blac Chyna's 2020 Oscars Appearance

Chyna's budding romance with the "Da Girls" rapper comes amid a new chapter in her life, as the Rob & Chyna alum has opened up previously about her personal transformation journey.

In addition to undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery and dissolving her facial fillers, Chyna has revealed she has also gotten baptized and recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

Above all, the "My Word" artist, who shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 10 (with ex Tyga), and daughter Dream Kardashian, 6 (with ex Rob Kardashian), is focused on her role as a mom of two.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

"I love my kids unconditionally," Chyna, who is currently involved in a custody case with Tyga over their son, told E! News in June 2022, "and that's just, like, a given, like, for me. You know, that's just honestly it."

Keep reading for a look at Chyna's sweetest moments with her kids.

Instagram

True Love

Blac Chyna is all smiles while celebrating the holidays with son King Cairo and daughter Dream.

Instagram

Cheek to Cheek

King and his mom are smiles, as they pose cheek-to-cheek for a selfie.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Strike a Pose

The mother-son duo coordinated perfectly while attending the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Baby Dream enjoys some fun in the sun while wearing her adorable hat, with her mom rocking matching sunglasses.

Instagram

Say Cheese

The adorable trio are happier than ever while out and about.

Instagram

Cutest Chefs

Dream and her mom make a tasty dish side-by-side.

Instagram

Unbreakable Bond

The mother-daughter duo share a glimpse at a sweet moment between the two.

Instagram

All Grown Up

Blac Chyna and her kids snap a photo while enjoying a little play time together.

