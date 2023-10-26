Blac Chyna and Boyfriend Derrick Milano Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano have marked a new milestone in their romance.

Nearly one month after announcing their relationship on social media, the pair made their red carpet debut, attending the 4th Annual Future Stars Basketball Camp Charity Dinner Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

For the occasion, the reality TV star wore a pink leather blazer dress and matching pointy-toe heels. Meanwhile, the "Savage" songwriter wore a black-and-white printed button down, paired with black leather pants and black boots.

In late September, Chyna, born Angela White, debuted their relationship when she shared a photo of herself and Derrick gazing into each other's eyes to Instagram, captioning the Sept. 25 post with heart and prayer hand emojis. As for Derrick, he further confirmed love was in the air, commenting underneath her post, "Mine," alongside heart-eyed emojis and an infinity symbol.

Separately, the Grammy winner also posted a photo of himself as he cradled Chyna in his arms to Instagram the same day, writing, "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."