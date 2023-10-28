Here's What John Stamos and Demi Moore Had to Say About Hooking Up in the 1980s

Watch : John Stamos Details His Relationship With Lori Loughlin

John Stamos is nothing if not a gentleman.

So if Demi Moore wasn't going to explicitly confirm what happened between them 40 years ago when they were both on General Hospital, then he certainly wasn't going to.

Among the juicy bits in his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos describes the actress—who, like him, appeared on the soap opera between 1982 and 1984—as "a firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh" who was "infinitely more sophisticated and worldly" than he was despite being only nine months older.

The action then fast-forwards four decades: He and Moore are catching up at a party celebrating Jamie Lee Curtis' 2023 Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once when their writer friend Ali Adler comes over and "totally fangirls out" over them.

Invoking their General Hospital characters, Stamos writes, Adler asks bluntly, "'Oh my god, Blackie and Jackie! Did you two ever f--k?'"