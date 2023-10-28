Here's What John Stamos and Demi Moore Had to Say About Hooking Up in the 1980s

John Stamos is nothing if not a gentleman.
So if Demi Moore wasn't going to explicitly confirm what happened between them 40 years ago when they were both on General Hospital, then he certainly wasn't going to.
Among the juicy bits in his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos describes the actress—who, like him, appeared on the soap opera between 1982 and 1984—as "a firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh" who was "infinitely more sophisticated and worldly" than he was despite being only nine months older.
The action then fast-forwards four decades: He and Moore are catching up at a party celebrating Jamie Lee Curtis' 2023 Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once when their writer friend Ali Adler comes over and "totally fangirls out" over them.
Invoking their General Hospital characters, Stamos writes, Adler asks bluntly, "'Oh my god, Blackie and Jackie! Did you two ever f--k?'"
Now, theoretically she could have been asking about Blackie and Jackie (who did not), but Adler was apparently referring to the actors themselves.
"We both look at each other, wondering what the other will say," Stamos writes. "Demi pauses to think about it. 'I don't know if we slept together. I think we fooled around though.'"
Stamos concludes the story: "I just smile. Then ask if she remembers back in the day when we all went to see Rick Springfield at the Universal Amphitheater."
He then recalls having to leave the concert after some girls in the audience lost it over seeing their favorite soap stud. Moore is mentioned one more time in the book, Stamos referring to "my old pal from General Hospital" coming to see a show when he starred in The Best Man on Broadway in 2012.
It isn't every day that calling someone "my old pal" sounds so naughty, but such is the effect here.
Stamos previously threw it back to their 20s in 2010, when he tweeted a General Hospital-era photo of them with the caption, "enjoy 2day-these R the gd old days U're going 2 miss in the years ahead." Moore commented, "hilarious!"
Whatever exactly happened between him and Moore, it at least sounds steamier than Stamos' recollection of getting invited to Heather Locklear's hotel room after meeting the Dynasty star at a car show in 1983 but drunkenly passing out in his own room first—leaving Locklear to think he'd flaked on her.
Many years later, Stamos continues, he and Locklear hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve together and, once he explained what happened, they had a good laugh about it.
But rest assured, the 60-year-old isn't this coy throughout the book. He told the New York Times ahead of its Oct. 24 release that his intent in writing it was to be "100 percent honest" about his life for the first time.
"In a month, whoever decides to read it, they're going to know a lot," he explained. "I saw a lot of deep, dark stuff. And I thought, 'If I'm not 100 percent honest, then why am I doing this?'"
Among the topics tackled in the 352-page book, featuring a foreword by Curtis ("I have people I talk to every day," Stamos told the Times. "One of them is Jamie"), Stamos details his battle with alcoholism, the painful end of his marriage to Rebecca Romiijn, finding happiness again with Caitlin McHugh, how Lori Loughlin dealt with the college admissions scandal and the sudden death of Bob Saget.
Admittedly, Stamos said, the hardest thing for him to write about was his time on Full House, calling his star-making run on the TGIF staple "a blessing and a curse."
But he went there. Read on for everything he revealed about two of the more enigmatic stars he's ever worked with, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: