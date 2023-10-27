Why Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran Says You Don't Need to Wear Pink to Be Barbie for Halloween

Watch : Margot Robbie's HOTTEST Looks: From Harley Quinn to Barbie

Come on Barbie, let's go party!

There's no denying the Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is bound to be the Halloween costume of the year. In fact, Kelsea Ballerini already got into the spooky spirit early, wearing the famous western-inspired ensemble from the film.

But if dressing in all-pink isn't your thing, Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran has scary-good advice.

"The main thing is to play with color," Jacqueline exclusively told E! News. "You don't have to have pink, but have a bold approach to color. And think about it being a head-to-toe look, so that you're completely in a style. That will always give you a Barbie feeling."

Another tip? When dreaming up your Barbie-inspired Halloween outfit, think about what she is representing.

"There's always a connection between all of the things she wears," the costume designer explained. "The idea is that it all comes in a pack and you've put it all on. So, when Barbie goes to the beach, she has beach-related accessories—a shell necklace or shell earrings. She always has things that relate to what she's doing."

The trick—and treat—to channeling the iconic doll, Jacqueline said, is to complete the outfit from top to bottom. "Don't be too worried about it," the Oscar winner shared, "just invent it yourself."