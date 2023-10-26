In With The New: Shop Lululemon's Latest Styles & We Made Too Much Drops

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A musical fashion icon by the name of Sharpay Evans once said, "It's out with the old and in with the new," and truer words have never been spoken, especially in the realm of shopping. As the leaves fall and the days get shorter, beloved styles and trends make their curtain call by heading to the discounted section while the new ones make their grand entrance. Such is the case with lululemon, a brand that's established its own applause-worthy fashion genre melding fitness, wellness, lifestyle, streetwear, and even workwear. Given this artistic feat, it's no wonder lululemon has gained such a large, devoted fanbase throughout the years, with us here at E! Insider Shop including ourselves in that mix.
We love to keep up with anything and everything lululemon-related, including news about the latest drops. Most recently, we learned that the brand released new designs featuring an array of innovative, trendy textures and fabrics that will make the world your stage (and runway) this fall and winter. Of course, as your shopping besties, we just had to share this exciting scoop with you. We even rounded up some of the best picks you'll love, from a puffy down vest perfect for layering to a long-sleeve turtleneck that'll probably be the softest and most comfortable staple in your closet. But wait, there's more. It's Thursday, which means there are also new additions to lululemon's We Made Too Much section — and we've got you covered there, too. Whether you're looking for a soft sweater to take you from yoga to brunch or claw clips that make cute stocking stuffers, we carefully curated amazing finds at amazing prices that will have you ready to sprint your way to that shopping cart. So really, all that's left to do is shop, shop, shop!
Top Picks From The Women's What's New Section
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Made from plush textured fleece fabric, this Scuba hoodie will keep you cozy and warm in style wherever you go. The jacket has an exaggerated fit that feels extra roomy without being too short or too long (it falls right around the waistband), and it's available in green and white. Plus, it's loaded with cool features like a kangaroo pocket with hidden phone sleeve, zipper garage that keeps chafe in check, thumbholes, and an elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.
lululemon Lightweight Woven Snap-Leg Super-High-Rise Pant
We're in that weird time of year where the weather is finally starting to get cool enough to justify layering up, but then warms up by mid-day to the point where you're peeling off your meticulously curated OOTD like an onion. If you want a layered look without all the fuss (because no one wants their outfit compared to a vegetable), you'll love these airy pants (available in trench and dove grey). They include a shorts liner that offers coverage and snaps on the legs that allow you to easily adjust your look based on your aesthetic (and weather forecast).
lululemon Textured Fleece Cinchable Full ZIp
Keep the chill out and the cozy in with this textured fleece full zip that's available in two colors (nomad and bone). It's equipped with double-layered pockets for your daily essentials, a cinchable hem for an adjustable silhouette, and a high neck for added coverage.
lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Whether you're on your way to your early morning Pilates class or layering up for a sporty-chic streetwear look, this Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is sure to be a closet staple. Not only does it come in five winter-ready colors, this down vest also has a removable hood and a cinchable hem that let you customize the shape.
lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Pant Regular
Feeling is believing in the case of the Softstreme High-Rise Pants. Smooth to the touch and reminiscent of the softness of peach fuzz, these pants aren't your typical lounging or going out pants. They come in six colors, along with a waist shockcord and front pockets with an interior card sleeve so you look and feel your best on the go.
lululemon Textured Jacquard Crewneck Pullover
This isn't your typical sweatshirt — it's undeniably better. Featuring a roomy silhouette and unique, heavyweight fabric that's 3D-textured on the outside and smooth on the inside, the Textured Jacquard Crewneck Pullover is sure to be on your main outfit rotation in these colder months. Did we mention that it also comes in black?
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Long-Sleeve Turtleneck
The turtleneck has long been a fall/winter closet must-have, but if you think that all turtlenecks are made the same, run it back because lululemon's turtleneck is anything but ordinary. Available in four basic colors perfect for layering, this turtleneck is made from an ultra-soft version of the brand's classic Nulu™ fabric, and it's double layered for coverage, support, and a seriously soft feel on both sides. The sleeves themselves have a single layer of fabric, and the shirt sits below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage. Long story short, this turtleneck contours your body like second skin, meaning you won't be tugging at your scratchy neck all day.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece
We can't leave the fan-favorite lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, especially when it's available in an oh-so-soft and plush fleece version (both in black and white). This particular belt bag is larger than the classic edition, and it includes exterior and interior pockets to secure your essentials, a two-way zipper, and seamlessly adjustable straps.
Top Picks From The Women's We Made Too Much Section
lululemon Reversible Crossover Sweater
Breathable and warm, this Reversible Crossover Sweater can take you from morning yoga to dinner with the family. Made of Boolux™ yarn that blends viscose from bamboo with lyocell and cashmere, the sweater is cozy to the max. We also love the easy fit that floats away from your body while maintaining a flattering silhouette around your waist.
lululemon Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top
This t-back yoga tank top can be worn long and loose or tied at the back. Either way, it works to wick away sweat, stretch in multiple directions, and drape smoothly over your body so you can move how you want with no restrictions.
lululemon Claw Hair Clips Set 4 Pack
Treat your loved ones (or yourself) to these oh-so-cute claw clips. Featuring one large, one medium, and two small clips, this pack of four will make sure to keep your hair together on the go.
lululemon Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
No need to stress about sweat with this lightweight cropped tank top. Featuring mesh fabric panels that add ventilation and sweat-wicking properties, this top is ready for you to beat your personal best. Plus, it has reflective details so you stay visible and safe during your daily jogs.
lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket
Made of waterproof, Glyde™ fabric, this Rain Rebel Jacket is seam-sealed to keep the cold and wet out and the warm and dry in. It features a classic fit that falls away from your body to your thigh, making it the perfect outer staple for layering in these colder months.
lululemon Align™ Ribbed Bodysuit 25-inch
Hear us out: this ribbed bodysuit, plus white crew socks and sneakers, and a puffy cropped vest on top? Sounds like the perfect sporty-chic fall/winter fit to us. Made of ribbed Nulu™ fabric, this bodysuit is buttery-soft while adding a touch of trendy texture and dimension to your look.
lululemon Ebb to Street Tank Top
Move with confidence in the studio and on the street with this soft tank top. Not only is it constructed with minimal seams to reduce chafe, this tank also includes a built-in shelf bra for added support and coverage, pockets for removing the optional cups, and a racerback shape that allows for full range of movement.
lululemon All Aligned Ribbed Short-Sleeve Dress
If we could describe the style of this ribbed short-sleeve dress in one word, it would be minimal-sporty-chic (with a sprinkling of preppy). This t-shirt dress has everything you'd want in a closet staple, from buttery-soft texture to a contoured shape that hugs your body in all the right places. You can wear it on its own for a cute spring/summer 'fit, or layer up with some tights and outerwear for a cozy fall/winter 'fit.
Now that you have the cutest exercise and everyday 'fits for fall and winter, round out your wardrobe with these majorly discounted Stuart Weitzman shoes at Saks Off Fifth.