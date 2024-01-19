Alec Baldwin Indicted on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in Fatal Rust Shooting Case

Watch : Alec Baldwin SPEAKS OUT After "Rust" Manslaughter Charge Dismissed

Alec Baldwin is, once again, facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Nine months after criminal charges against the actor relating to the 2021 on-set incident were dropped in April, Baldwin is again headed to trial after a New Mexico Grand Jury decided to indict the actor on Jan. 19.

Per legal documents viewed by E! News, Baldwin has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for "negligent use of a firearm [...] without due caution or circumspection."

Regarding this new charge, Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told E! News, "We look forward to our day in court."

E! News has also reached out to Baldwin's rep but has not yet heard back.

The about-face in the ongoing case comes after prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis initially dismissed the charge against the 30 Rock alum back in April.

At the time, they released a statement clarifying they had the right to re-charge Baldwin, who had previously pleaded not guilty, telling NBC News, "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability," noting that charges may be refiled.