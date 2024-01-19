Alec Baldwin Indicted on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in Fatal Rust Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin is, once again, facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Nine months after criminal charges against the actor relating to the 2021 on-set incident were dropped in April, Baldwin is again headed to trial after a New Mexico Grand Jury decided to indict the actor on Jan. 19.
Per legal documents viewed by E! News, Baldwin has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for "negligent use of a firearm [...] without due caution or circumspection."
Regarding this new charge, Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told E! News, "We look forward to our day in court."
E! News has also reached out to Baldwin's rep but has not yet heard back.
The about-face in the ongoing case comes after prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis initially dismissed the charge against the 30 Rock alum back in April.
At the time, they released a statement clarifying they had the right to re-charge Baldwin, who had previously pleaded not guilty, telling NBC News, "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability," noting that charges may be refiled.
Baldwin's legal team also spoke out after the decision to dismiss the charges, noting to the outlet that they were pleased with the outcome and "encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."
As for the It's Complicated star, he also broke his silence on the dismissal, sharing a photo of himself and his wife Hilaria Baldwin on social media. In a message that also expressed gratitude to his lawyer, he wrote alongside the April 20 Instagram post, "I owe everything I have to this woman."
The fatal incident occurred in Oct. 2021 after a loaded prop gun held by Baldwin discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Souza, who was shot in the shoulder, was later released after being treated at a hospital. (The district attorney's office previously confirmed that no charges will be filed specific to the shooting of the director).
The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this year and has pleaded not guilty. Gutierrez-Reed's new trial date was previously confirmed to be set for Feb. 21, 2024.
Amid his legal affairs, Baldwin has denied any criminality, insisting to ABC News in 2021, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."
According to NBC News, the charge could carry up to 18 months in prison if Baldwin is convicted.
