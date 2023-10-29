Proof Taylor Swift's Game Day Fashion Will Never Go Out of Style

Amid her budding romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been sporting stylish outfits to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's games. Allow E! to break down her winning fashion moments.

Taylor Swift's got that red lip classic thing that NFL fans like.

In fact, the Grammy winner's game day fashion has become a major talking point at recent Kansas City Chiefs games, where she's been cheering on Travis Kelce.

For the "Style" singer's very first NFL game on Sept. 24—during which she sat alongside Travis' mom Donna Kelce in a luxury suite—Taylor kept it casual, wearing DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts along with a Chiefs windbreaker. She even paired the fit with matching red and white New Balance sneakers in honor of the team.

Days later, while supporting Travis at the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets—which she attended alongside celeb pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman, to name a few—Taylor opted for a more daring ensemble, this time pairing Area's denim shorts with Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Since then, Taylor has continued to make headlines for her game day looks, including her Oct. 12 ensemble.

For the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos, she slipped into a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for helping to hook him up with Taylor).

And as for the "Ready for It" artist's latest look? Taylor turned up at Travis' Oct. 22 game at Arrowhead Stadium wearing Ellie Mae's vintage Chiefs sweatshirt and an Erimish bracelet, which was customized to have Travis' jersey number, 87, on it alongside two hearts.

Instagram (chariah_)

As we await more of Taylor's NFL outings, keep reading for a closer look at her game day wardrobe...

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

