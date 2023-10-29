Proof Taylor Swift's Game Day Fashion Will Never Go Out of Style

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce With No. 87 Bracelet

Taylor Swift's got that red lip classic thing that NFL fans like.

In fact, the Grammy winner's game day fashion has become a major talking point at recent Kansas City Chiefs games, where she's been cheering on Travis Kelce.

For the "Style" singer's very first NFL game on Sept. 24—during which she sat alongside Travis' mom Donna Kelce in a luxury suite—Taylor kept it casual, wearing DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts along with a Chiefs windbreaker. She even paired the fit with matching red and white New Balance sneakers in honor of the team.

Days later, while supporting Travis at the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets—which she attended alongside celeb pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman, to name a few—Taylor opted for a more daring ensemble, this time pairing Area's denim shorts with Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.