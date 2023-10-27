Every Time Kelly Osbourne Was Honest AF About Motherhood

Watch : Sharon, Kelly Osbourne React to Hollywood Ozempic Craze

Since she was a teenager, Kelly Osbourne has been one to speak her mind, even if the message sometimes gets obscured by a few bleeps.

That's just how she and the rest of her family have always rolled, f-bombs affectionately flying in every direction.

And though having son Sidney with partner Sid Wilson changed her "in every way that you can possibly be changed," as Kelly put it on TODAY in May, the way she talks about parenting is perfectly recognizable.

Which isn't to say that Kelly, who's turning 39 on Oct. 27, swears constantly while discussing diapers and postpartum life. Rather, she doesn't hold back when it comes to the sort of raw observations and humorous anecdotes that have kept Osbourne fans enthralled for more than 20 years. And Sidney can't help but be her favorite topic.

"The biggest compliment that anyone can ever say to me is, 'You have a really happy baby,'" Kelly told TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as her first Mother's Day approached. "And I'm like, 'Thank you!' Because that's all that matters to me is that he is happy."