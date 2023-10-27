Spooky Season 2023 Is Here: Get in the Spirit With These 13 New TV Shows and Movies

Watch : Christina Ricci Talks Wednesday & Charlize Theron's Unexpected Present

Something wickedly entertaining this way comes.

Merry Halloween weekend! While we may not be able to offer you any candy, we aren't going to let you walk away empty-handed. Yes, we've assembled an irresistible line-up of TV and movie treats if you feel like celebrating spooky season from the comfort of your couch. Because, let's be real: Is there anything better than putting on a cozy sweater, lighting some candles—just not the black flame one, of course—and turning on a scary show or film to get us in the mood for Halloween.

While we love the classics—such as Hocus Pocus, Casper and The Haunting of Hill House—sometimes it's nice to switch things up and try something new, like Netflix's latest thriller from Mike Flanagan and the long-awaited live-action movie adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Plus, Kiernan Shipka stars in a must-see retro scary movie, while there's also some true crime picks that will have you fearing humans more than monsters. Well, more so than usual.