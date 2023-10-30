Celebrity Couples That Did Epic Joint Halloween Costumes

These celebrity couples are creepin' it real by going all out on their 2023 Halloween attire. See the best and most festive Hollywood couples costumes inspired by movies and monsters alike.

Celebs and their boos are looking spook-tacular this Halloween

Dozens of Hollywood couples proved they're bat to the bone when they stepped out in over-the-top joint Halloween costumes for the 2023 holiday. With looks inspired by classic monsters, iconic movie characters and even fellow celebrities, the stars were dressed to impress with eerie-sistible ensembles. 

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's costumes rocked—literally—as they went as Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles Flintstone from the 1960s animated series, while Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stunned in not one but two matching outfits over Halloweekend.

Meanwhile, influencer Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon made fans' wildest dreams come true by dressing as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who've let the world watch from the sidelines as their romance blossomed over the past month. And with many memorable fashion moments to choose from—including his Kansas City Chiefs' NFL games, her bejeweled Eras Tour outfits and their New York date nights—there were plenty of Halloween costumes that scored touchdowns. 

Travis himself even offered advice for those wanting to look fly like a jet stream and dress up as him and his lover: Make the friendship bracelets

"That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit," the athlete added during an Oct. 20 press conference, "and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time." 

TikTok

Scroll on to see more celebrity couples' impressive 2023 Halloween costumes.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The couple channeled Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles Flintstone at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

The spouses' costumes really took off, as they were dressed as a flight attendant and pilot at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The twin flames kicked off Halloweekend with Kill Bill inspired 'fits at the Oct. 27 party.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The singer and actress duo then transformed into Anime character Ryuk and his forbidden fruit at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's spooky celebration Oct. 28.

TikTok

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

The internet star and her husband proved they're end game by going as another famous couple: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

No tricks, just treats: The couple went artsy as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Summer lovin' had Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford a blast at the Casamingos party, where they were truly Grease lightnin'.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

"Once Upon A Hulaween 2023," the Live! hosts captioned their intricate, coordinated looks inspired by Día de los Muertos.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

The couple were Depp in the world of Tim Burton, dressing as Edward Scissorhands and Kim from the 1990 film.

Instagram

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso

It's game over for the other couples, as the Riverdale actress and her boyfriend matched as Mario and Luigi.

Instagram

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko

The Bachelor Nation member and singer looked magical as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The Bachelor Nation star went as a Boston Bruins hockey player while the Modern Family star cheered him on.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber

The model and her husband channeled Scarface at the Casamigos bash.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke

Yeehaw! The pair were rocking their retro couple's costumes at Casamigos' festivities.

