Celebrity Couples That Did Epic Joint Halloween Costumes

Watch : Heidi Klum Is Already Planning Halloween 2023 Costume

Celebs and their boos are looking spook-tacular this Halloween.

Dozens of Hollywood couples proved they're bat to the bone when they stepped out in over-the-top joint Halloween costumes for the 2023 holiday. With looks inspired by classic monsters, iconic movie characters and even fellow celebrities, the stars were dressed to impress with eerie-sistible ensembles.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's costumes rocked—literally—as they went as Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles Flintstone from the 1960s animated series, while Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stunned in not one but two matching outfits over Halloweekend.

Meanwhile, influencer Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon made fans' wildest dreams come true by dressing as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who've let the world watch from the sidelines as their romance blossomed over the past month. And with many memorable fashion moments to choose from—including his Kansas City Chiefs' NFL games, her bejeweled Eras Tour outfits and their New York date nights—there were plenty of Halloween costumes that scored touchdowns.