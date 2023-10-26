Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on PK Divorce Rumors

Watch : Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on PK Divorce Rumors

Dorit Kemsley and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley aren't throwing in the diamond-studded towel just yet.

Amid rumors that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are headed for a divorce, the couple are acknowledging they've recently encountered some problems in their marriage. However, a breakup is not on the table.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," Dorit and PK told People Oct. 25. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The Bravolebrities added they are "grateful for everyone's understanding" as they privately address their relationship issues. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family," their statement concluded, "as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."