Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on PK Divorce Rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley addressed speculation they are divorcing after eight years of marriage amid problems in the relationship.

Dorit Kemsley and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley aren't throwing in the diamond-studded towel just yet.

Amid rumors that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are headed for a divorce, the couple are acknowledging they've recently encountered some problems in their marriage. However, a breakup is not on the table.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," Dorit and PK told People Oct. 25. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The Bravolebrities added they are "grateful for everyone's understanding" as they privately address their relationship issues. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family," their statement concluded, "as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."

2023 Celebrity Breakups

Bravo fans began speculating about potential marriage problems after noticing Dorit and PK—who share kids Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7—hadn't posted an Instagram photo together since earlier this summer while celebrating Dorit's 47th birthday.

"Happy bday darling," PK wrote on Instagram July 14 in a tribute to his wife. "Here's a few fun memories … let's make so many more … I love you ,I'm proud of you … just remind me how old we are telling people you are."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Two days later, Dorit posted their last public family photo.

"My heart is so full from all the love I received on my birthday this year!" the reality star wrote July 16. "Thank you to everyone who sent me beautiful bday messages- you truly made me feel so special and filled with so much gratitude! I love each and every one of you!"

Earlier this year, the couple, who tied the knot at New York City's iconic Rainbow Room on in March 2015, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

"Twelve years ago I decided to share my heart with @paul_kemsley_pk," Dorit wrote on Instagram. "8 years ago today, I married my soulmate. We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all. I love you so much baby. Happy Anniversary."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season 13.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

