Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on PK Divorce Rumors

Dorit Kemsley and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley aren't throwing in the diamond-studded towel just yet.
Amid rumors that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are headed for a divorce, the couple are acknowledging they've recently encountered some problems in their marriage. However, a breakup is not on the table.
"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," Dorit and PK told People Oct. 25. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."
The Bravolebrities added they are "grateful for everyone's understanding" as they privately address their relationship issues. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family," their statement concluded, "as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."
Bravo fans began speculating about potential marriage problems after noticing Dorit and PK—who share kids Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7—hadn't posted an Instagram photo together since earlier this summer while celebrating Dorit's 47th birthday.
"Happy bday darling," PK wrote on Instagram July 14 in a tribute to his wife. "Here's a few fun memories … let's make so many more … I love you ,I'm proud of you … just remind me how old we are telling people you are."
Two days later, Dorit posted their last public family photo.
"My heart is so full from all the love I received on my birthday this year!" the reality star wrote July 16. "Thank you to everyone who sent me beautiful bday messages- you truly made me feel so special and filled with so much gratitude! I love each and every one of you!"
Earlier this year, the couple, who tied the knot at New York City's iconic Rainbow Room on in March 2015, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.
"Twelve years ago I decided to share my heart with @paul_kemsley_pk," Dorit wrote on Instagram. "8 years ago today, I married my soulmate. We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all. I love you so much baby. Happy Anniversary."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
