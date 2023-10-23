Fall Unconditionally and Irrevocably in Love With Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Date Night

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were among the stars, including Lupita Nyong'o and Robin Wright, who attended the GO Gala in Los Angeles.

You better hold on tight to these sweet snaps of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

The Twilight star and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress were shining like the moon at the GO Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. In terms of breaking dawn down their outfits, Suki wore a semi-sheer, wine-colored gown while Robert donned a black suit. And in a sweet moment that can't be eclipsed, he at one point appeared to give her his jacket.

Robert—who is a Go Campaign ambassador—and Suki weren't the only stars in attendance. Lupita Nyong'o, Robin Wright, Sadie Stanley, Christopher Titus and Daphne Zuniga were also among the celebrities at the nonprofit's event, which aims to raise awareness and funds for grassroots organizations helping children in need.    

This marked a rare public outing for Robert and Suki. While they've been spotted on the occasional date night and at a few red carpet events (including the 2023 Met Gala and fashion shows), The Batman actor and the "Melrose Meltdown" singer have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight since they first sparked romance rumors in 2018.

As Suki marveled to The Sunday Times in February, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

And while their careers certainly keep them busy, the couple makes time for each other.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she added of how she and Robert coordinate their busy schedules. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

To see some of their photos together, keep reading.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

