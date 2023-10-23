Fall Unconditionally and Irrevocably in Love With Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Date Night

Watch : Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

You better hold on tight to these sweet snaps of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

The Twilight star and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress were shining like the moon at the GO Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. In terms of breaking dawn down their outfits, Suki wore a semi-sheer, wine-colored gown while Robert donned a black suit. And in a sweet moment that can't be eclipsed, he at one point appeared to give her his jacket.

Robert—who is a Go Campaign ambassador—and Suki weren't the only stars in attendance. Lupita Nyong'o, Robin Wright, Sadie Stanley, Christopher Titus and Daphne Zuniga were also among the celebrities at the nonprofit's event, which aims to raise awareness and funds for grassroots organizations helping children in need.

This marked a rare public outing for Robert and Suki. While they've been spotted on the occasional date night and at a few red carpet events (including the 2023 Met Gala and fashion shows), The Batman actor and the "Melrose Meltdown" singer have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight since they first sparked romance rumors in 2018.