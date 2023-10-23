Why Jason Kelce Approves of Wife Kylie and Their Daughters Rooting for Travis Kelce's Team

When it comes to supporting Uncle Travis, Jason Kelce shared why he doesn't mind if his wife Kylie and their three girls don Kansas City red, white and gold.

Watch: NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3

When one brother wins, the whole family wins. 

Despite playing for different teams in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce doesn't consider it a fumble to support his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs—and that goes for his entire family, including wife Kylie and their daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months. 

"The girls do have some Chiefs gear, they've worn some Chiefs stuff," Jason revealed during an interview with NBC Sports on Oct. 21. "They're definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes." 

Because in this case, being a Chiefs fan also means being an Uncle Travis fan—even when competing on football's biggest stage.kyle

"When your brother's playing for another team, it's easy to root for em," the Eagles player continued. "You know I didn't know how it was going to go for the Super Bowl—that was certainly a weird experience being on opposite sidelines—but you know, you always want your brother to have success, and in some ways you hope for that more than your own."

photos
Everything to Know About Travis Kelce

And while Jason feels like he can control his own success during a game, he added, "With your brother, it's more like you really want it to happen, but that's about all you can do."

But when it comes to rocking another team's gear, Kylie—who tied the knot with Jason in 2018—will allow their girls to don their Chiefs jerseys, but she'll only put on Philadelphia's colors.

Gabriella Ricciardi / Getty Images

"I don't like that," Jason said with a smirk, "you can wear a Chiefs jersey Ky, we don't got to be that serious."

He then quipped, "Maybe this year when we're playing them, you don't wear it."

And to see some of the family of five's cutest moments over the years, keep reading…

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

