Why Jason Kelce Approves of Wife Kylie and Their Daughters Rooting for Travis Kelce's Team

When one brother wins, the whole family wins.

Despite playing for different teams in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce doesn't consider it a fumble to support his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs—and that goes for his entire family, including wife Kylie and their daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months.

"The girls do have some Chiefs gear, they've worn some Chiefs stuff," Jason revealed during an interview with NBC Sports on Oct. 21. "They're definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes."

Because in this case, being a Chiefs fan also means being an Uncle Travis fan—even when competing on football's biggest stage.kyle

"When your brother's playing for another team, it's easy to root for em," the Eagles player continued. "You know I didn't know how it was going to go for the Super Bowl—that was certainly a weird experience being on opposite sidelines—but you know, you always want your brother to have success, and in some ways you hope for that more than your own."