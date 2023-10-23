Travis Barker's Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Travis Barker Thanks "AMAZING WIFE" Kourtney Kardashian

Drumroll, please.

Madame Tussauds revealed Travis Barker's wax figure at its Las Vegas location on Oct. 22, and he was pretty impressed by the strong resemblance.

"Woah! This is insane," the Blink-182 drummer said in a video shared by the attraction, later adding, "I'm honored. I'm flattered. I'm shocked. It looks so f--king real."

And he wasn't the only one blown away. The video also showed Travis FaceTiming his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting their first child together, and her saying, "Oh my god."

"Honey, it looks so real," he shared in the clip. "Isn't it crazy, baby?"

In fact, the musician—who already shares son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is stepdad to Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8—thinks the sculpture is something his whole family would enjoy.

"I just need one of these for when I go on tour that I can leave with my wife and kids," he continued. "They would be so happy."