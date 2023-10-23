Travis Barker's Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Madame Tussauds recently revealed the wax figure it created of Travis Barker for its Las Vegas location, and let's just say the Blink-182 drummer was shocked by the resemblance.

Drumroll, please.

Madame Tussauds revealed Travis Barker's wax figure at its Las Vegas location on Oct. 22, and he was pretty impressed by the strong resemblance. 

"Woah! This is insane," the Blink-182 drummer said in a video shared by the attraction, later adding, "I'm honored. I'm flattered. I'm shocked. It looks so f--king real."

And he wasn't the only one blown away. The video also showed Travis FaceTiming his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting their first child together, and her saying, "Oh my god." 

"Honey, it looks so real," he shared in the clip. "Isn't it crazy, baby?"

In fact, the musician—who already shares son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is stepdad to Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8—thinks the sculpture is something his whole family would enjoy.  

"I just need one of these for when I go on tour that I can leave with my wife and kids," he continued. "They would be so happy."

The wax figure sports a black leather jacket along with coordinating boots, pants and belt in an outfit Madame Tussauds noted Travis personally donated. The museum also pointed out that the statue has a bit of bling—including silver nose rings, a chain necklace as well as a replication of his wedding ring.

Key Lime Photography for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Of course, Madame Tussauds couldn't forget about Travis' tattoos. In fact, the brand stated in a press release that the rocker sat down with sculptors, colorists, hairdressers and stylists to help them nail the entire look and that more than 182 precise measurements of his face and body were taken. When it came to the tattoos specifically, Madame Tussauds said it used 3D scan data and photos to capture the designs and that it took about two weeks to do all the stenciling and coloring of the art on Travis' head and seven for the rest of the ink on his body. 

"I think you guys really got my eyebrows right, and my 'blessed' [tattoo]," he said in the video. "It's my exact height, everything."

Fans can see Travis' wax figure for themselves—with him writing on Instagram, "Come say hi to my clone @madametussaudsusa." But if you're having trouble distinguishing the real Travis from the statue, don't worry: You're not the only one.

"OK this is scary real!!!!! Wow!!!!" Khloe Kardashian commented underneath his post, also writing, "I swear it took me a minute to figure out who was who." Added Avril Lavigne, "Holy s--t. I couldn't tell which one was you haha."

To see more celebrity wax figures Madame Tussauds has unveiled over the years, keep reading.

 

 

Madame Tussauds
Rihanna

Shine bright like a diamond RiRi! The Grammy winner's wax figure makes her debut at Madame Tussauds New York before her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. 

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer was feelin' good as hell when she unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel

The late night host's wax figure is on display in Madame Tussauds Hollywood's "Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience," but of course, he decided to prank his co-workers with the statue before the exhibit opened. 

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

The singer-songwriter's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, which is housed in Berlin, is unlike any other's in that you can literally lie next to it for a snuggle-worthy photo opp. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

Social media users were quick to critique the statue after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

The mom and daughter became the last of the Kardashian-Jenner women to get their own wax figures in May 2019.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Zac Efron

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hollywood heartthrob showed off his 2(X)IST Underwear when comparing his six-pack to his wax figure's. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Priyanka Chopra

The Isn't It Romantic actress strikes a pose next to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

We're saying thank you, next to this eerily accurate wax figure of the pop star, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. 

ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Check out these wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Denise Truscello
Khloe Kardashian

Don't be fooled! This is not actually KoKo. 

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
Jason Momoa

The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran

The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Steve Aoki

The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Beyoncé

Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.

Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images
Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com
Laverne Cox

The actress helps unveil her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Beck Diefenbach
Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Anita Bugge/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

photos
View More Photos From Celeb Wax Figures
