Travis Barker's Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Drumroll, please.
Madame Tussauds revealed Travis Barker's wax figure at its Las Vegas location on Oct. 22, and he was pretty impressed by the strong resemblance.
"Woah! This is insane," the Blink-182 drummer said in a video shared by the attraction, later adding, "I'm honored. I'm flattered. I'm shocked. It looks so f--king real."
And he wasn't the only one blown away. The video also showed Travis FaceTiming his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting their first child together, and her saying, "Oh my god."
"Honey, it looks so real," he shared in the clip. "Isn't it crazy, baby?"
In fact, the musician—who already shares son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is stepdad to Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8—thinks the sculpture is something his whole family would enjoy.
"I just need one of these for when I go on tour that I can leave with my wife and kids," he continued. "They would be so happy."
The wax figure sports a black leather jacket along with coordinating boots, pants and belt in an outfit Madame Tussauds noted Travis personally donated. The museum also pointed out that the statue has a bit of bling—including silver nose rings, a chain necklace as well as a replication of his wedding ring.
Of course, Madame Tussauds couldn't forget about Travis' tattoos. In fact, the brand stated in a press release that the rocker sat down with sculptors, colorists, hairdressers and stylists to help them nail the entire look and that more than 182 precise measurements of his face and body were taken. When it came to the tattoos specifically, Madame Tussauds said it used 3D scan data and photos to capture the designs and that it took about two weeks to do all the stenciling and coloring of the art on Travis' head and seven for the rest of the ink on his body.
"I think you guys really got my eyebrows right, and my 'blessed' [tattoo]," he said in the video. "It's my exact height, everything."
Fans can see Travis' wax figure for themselves—with him writing on Instagram, "Come say hi to my clone @madametussaudsusa." But if you're having trouble distinguishing the real Travis from the statue, don't worry: You're not the only one.
"OK this is scary real!!!!! Wow!!!!" Khloe Kardashian commented underneath his post, also writing, "I swear it took me a minute to figure out who was who." Added Avril Lavigne, "Holy s--t. I couldn't tell which one was you haha."
To see more celebrity wax figures Madame Tussauds has unveiled over the years, keep reading.