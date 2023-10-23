Lupita Nyong'o Pens Message to Her “Heartbreak” Supporters After Selema Masekela Breakup

Watch : Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o at Concert Amid Splits

Lupita Nyong'o is finding solace in her loved ones.

The Black Panther actress shared a message of gratitude to friends and followers who have sent her messages of support and advice following the news of her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

"Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news," Lupita wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 22, per Entertainment Tonight, adding of the messages she's received, "The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm."

She continued, "And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather."

In the subsequent slides, the 40-year-old then shared a number of the messages and pieces of advice she's received about heartbreak, being sure to tag whoever sent her the words of wisdom while adding #HeartbreakHealing to each slide.

Lupita first shared the news of her breakup with the fashion founder on Oct. 19, after about one year together.