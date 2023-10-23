Lupita Nyong'o Pens Message to Her “Heartbreak” Supporters After Selema Masekela Breakup

Lupita Nyong'o shared a mesage of gratitude to her friends and followers for their messages of support after announcing she and boyfriend Selema Masekela had broken up.

Lupita Nyong'o is finding solace in her loved ones.

The Black Panther actress shared a message of gratitude to friends and followers who have sent her messages of support and advice following the news of her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela

"Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news," Lupita wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 22, per Entertainment Tonight, adding of the messages she's received, "The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm."

She continued, "And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather."

In the subsequent slides, the 40-year-old then shared a number of the messages and pieces of advice she's received about heartbreak, being sure to tag whoever sent her the words of wisdom while adding #HeartbreakHealing to each slide. 

Lupita first shared the news of her breakup with the fashion founder on Oct. 19, after about one year together. 

"It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the Us actress wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time, though she did not name her ex. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

And despite the heartbreak she is feeling, Lupita also shared why she wanted to come forward with her feelings. 

"I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way,'" she continued. "But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

The split news comes only two months after Lupita shared a birthday tribute to Selema

"The Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life," she captioned an Aug. 28 Instagram post over a video montage of her and the TV host. "Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!"

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Daringly Divine

Lupita nails the 2019 MET Gala "Camp" theme in custom Versace inspired by John Walter's legendary drag queen, Divine.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Wine Not?

The actress poses with grace and elegance in this wine-colored gown.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Daring in Dior

The Black Panther actress carries the drama off-screen in this bold and beautiful Dior dress.

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock
Studded & Dangerous

The budding horror queen wears a Balmain-studded transparent blazer-dress at the New York premiere of Us.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Ray of Light

Lupita beams in a Prabal Gurung patterned dress and a yellow cashmere coat by Mansur Gavriel outside Good Morning America.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Chic Becomes Her

The actress looks hauntingly beautiful at the London screening of Us wearing an Attico sequined tartan wrap dress and red contacts. 

Adrian Edwards/GC Images
Color Coordinated

The Oscar-winner is seen in a Prabal Gurung's sweater dress and a vibrant red Mackage overcoat outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images
Futuristic Entity

The actress is serving a Grace Jones-esque, other-worldly look in a Honayada white cut-out suit at the SXSW Premiere of Jordan Peele's sophomore film Us at SXSW.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Feathered Lady

Lupita Nyong'o was light as a feather as she attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party wearing this Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder gown.

Rochelle Brodin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Golden

The Kenyan-Mexican actress donned a golden power suit-inspired dress by Chanel as she partied ahead of the Oscars.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Pretty in Pink

The 36-year-old star was pretty in pink while attending a pre-Oscars bash with Vanity Fair and Lancome. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue
Striped Style

Nyong'o sparkled in this saucy Balmain striped frock as she carried a diamond-crusted leopard Judith Leiber clutch.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Modern Mogul

The Us actress gave major boss-vibes in this Versace gold puffer jacket.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Sultry & Structured

Lupita wears a custom Vera Wang ensemble, pairing a structured blazer with a sheer jeweled skirt. She completes the look with feathered braids. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Celestial Jewel

Black Panther's Lupita stuns on the red carpet in a Calvin Klein dress. This shining star never ceases to amaze us!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Fringed in White

Lupita pays homage to the Roaring Twenties in a fringed Tom Ford gown and teardrop earrings.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Colorful Clothing

For the Versace Fall 2019 fashion show, the Black Panther star goes bold and bright with a T-shirt, cardigan, skirt and heels of the same pop art-inspired print.

James Devaney/GC Images
Wonderful in White

The actress dons the popular power suit, but opts for an all-white look with silver shoes to stand out.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Caged Chicness

The actress was fierce in a glamorous see-though Prada number, paired with a brown bodycon dress.

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Pretty as A Peach

Lupita's shimmering, floor-sweeping Prada gown was a fashion highlight at the Cannes Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Diamonds are Forever

The actress stuns in this timeless Giorgio Armani gown embellished with sparkling jewels and plunging neckline. 

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Fabulous and Feathered

Lupita shows off a little skin in a gorgeous Dior Haute Couture gown.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Go Bananas

It's definitely not every day you see someone wearing a dress covered in bananas, but Lupita makes the Prada dress look timeless.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Royal Purple

The Black Panther star wore a show-stopping purple Atelier Versace dress with an embellished bodice for the world premiere of Black Panther

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Black Swan

This black, flowy Elie Saab dress embodies elegance and power as the actress attended the EE BAFTAs.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Golden Statue

The actress looks strikingly similar to the Oscar Statuette in a golden Atelier Versace for the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Light as a Feather

The Black Panther actress sauntered down the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in a Ralph and Russo gown.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Fashion Force

The stunning actress turned heads in a glittering green Halpern dress at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Alberto E. Tamargo
Line It Up

This striped jumpsuit the actress wore while promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens flatters her in every way. The vertical stripes elongate her legs while the horizontal ones give her more shape up top. 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
All Ruffled Up

The 12 Years a Slave star proved a simple satin dress will go far, especially when a few ruffle details flow down. 

photos
View More Photos From Lupita Nyong'o's Best Looks
