Lupita Nyong'o Pens Message to Her “Heartbreak” Supporters After Selema Masekela Breakup

Lupita Nyong'o is finding solace in her loved ones.
The Black Panther actress shared a message of gratitude to friends and followers who have sent her messages of support and advice following the news of her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela.
"Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news," Lupita wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 22, per Entertainment Tonight, adding of the messages she's received, "The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm."
She continued, "And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather."
In the subsequent slides, the 40-year-old then shared a number of the messages and pieces of advice she's received about heartbreak, being sure to tag whoever sent her the words of wisdom while adding #HeartbreakHealing to each slide.
Lupita first shared the news of her breakup with the fashion founder on Oct. 19, after about one year together.
"It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the Us actress wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time, though she did not name her ex. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."
And despite the heartbreak she is feeling, Lupita also shared why she wanted to come forward with her feelings.
"I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way,'" she continued. "But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."
The split news comes only two months after Lupita shared a birthday tribute to Selema.
"The Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life," she captioned an Aug. 28 Instagram post over a video montage of her and the TV host. "Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!"
