Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are the Real MVPs for Their Chiefs Game Handshake

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes know how to be cheer captains all too well.
And the pair proved just that while cheering on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Oct. 22.
Moments after the Chiefs scored a touchdown, the "Bejeweled" singer turned to Brittany—who shares kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 9 months, with the quarterback—to celebrate by completing a cute handshake, which included a hip bump.
But her handshakes and swift moves weren't the only signs of support from Taylor, as the Grammy winner cheered on from a luxury suite while wearing a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a black pleated skirt, paired with an enchanting accessory: A friendship bracelet that included Travis' jersey number, 87, surrounded by two red hearts.
Taylor's appearance at the latest game would be the fourth that she's attended to watch the tight end, with the first also being at Arrowhead Stadium in late September—a game that hinted at the start of a possible love story.
"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," Travis said during the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family."
The Super Bowl champ went on to note that she "looked amazing."
"Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there," he continued. "That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
Keep reading to see all the game day action from Taylor, Brittany and their squad.