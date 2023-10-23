Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are the Real MVPs for Their Chiefs Game Handshake

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes know how to be cheer captains all too well.

And the pair proved just that while cheering on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Oct. 22.

Moments after the Chiefs scored a touchdown, the "Bejeweled" singer turned to Brittany—who shares kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 9 months, with the quarterback—to celebrate by completing a cute handshake, which included a hip bump.

But her handshakes and swift moves weren't the only signs of support from Taylor, as the Grammy winner cheered on from a luxury suite while wearing a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a black pleated skirt, paired with an enchanting accessory: A friendship bracelet that included Travis' jersey number, 87, surrounded by two red hearts.

Taylor's appearance at the latest game would be the fourth that she's attended to watch the tight end, with the first also being at Arrowhead Stadium in late September—a game that hinted at the start of a possible love story.