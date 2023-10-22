Kim Kardashian Gives a Sweet Shoutout to Kourtney Kardashian After Sister Misses Her Birthday Dinner

Watch : Tearful Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim Kardashian "Witch"

Kim Kardashian bears no hard feelings toward Kourtney Kardashian for not attending her 43rd birthday party because as it turns out, she had a good reason.

On Oct. 22, the SKIMS founder gave a sweet shoutout to her sister, with whom she's feuded on recent episodes of The Kardashians, and announced plans to spend quality time with her after the pregnant Poosh founder was notably absent from her group dinner two days prior.

"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends...thank you for all the birthday love," Kim wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from her birthday party at the Beverly Hills restaurant Funke, "and Kourt I'm jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."

Kourtney is expecting her and husband Travis Barker's first baby together, a son, who is the fourth child for each. The Lemme supplements founder, mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, experienced pregnancy complications several weeks ago that prompted her to undergo urgent fetal surgery. She is currently in her third trimester.