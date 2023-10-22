Taylor Swift Wears Her Heart on Her Sleeve as She Cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift attended her fourth Kansas City Chiefs game to root for Travis Kelce, weeks after they began their romance and after visiting his home. And she expressed her feelings with her style.

By Corinne Heller Oct 22, 2023 9:58 PMTags
SportsTaylor SwiftCouplesTravis Kelce
It's another game day for Taylor Swift and she was ready for it, this time wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The "Cruel Summer" singer returned to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Oct. 22 to watch Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, marking her fourth appearance at one of the star tight end's NFL games since the pair began their romance several weeks ago.

Taylor danced and cheered on the star tight end from a luxury suite while rocking a cheerleader style—a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a black pleated skirt, paired with a special homemade accessory—a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, surrounded by two red hearts.

Before they began their romance, the athlete had famously initially tried to shoot his shot with the singer in July by giving her one with his phone number on it at one of her Eras tour concerts, where fans have sported and traded the beaded accessories.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

The pop star watched the game with her new friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of the team's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was accompanied by the couple's children, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 10 months. Taylor was seen cheering loudly as Travis scored a touchdown.

Taylor, who weeks ago welcomed Brittany to her squad of celebrity friends and joined her at the Chiefs' previous game in Denver on Oct. 12, was spotted taking a photo of her and the baby with her phone.

Before the game, Taylor attended a gathering at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home, as seen in Instagram photos shared by fellow guest and Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar. Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, grew up in the Cleveland area as fans of the Browns and of Bernie. Taylor, Bernie and others watched the TV broadcast of the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts before heading to Arrowhead.

One week ago, Taylor and Travis appeared to hard-launch their relationship in New York City. They were photographed walking hand in hand on a dinner date in New York City and also attended Saturday Night Live's after-party together after they separate cameos on the NBC sketch series.

Scroll down to see photos of Taylor watching Travis and the Chiefs play against the Chargers at Arrowhead:

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor & Brittany Mahomes

Taylor appears with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and youngest child, son Bronze, 10 months.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheering for Travis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wearing Her Heart on Her Sleeve

Taylor sports a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, with two hearts.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All Smiles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hugs!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Defense!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taking Pics

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Travis scores!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team Spirit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Besties

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Hanging Out at Travis' Home

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend, at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home before the Chief's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 22, 2023.

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Pre-Game Selfie

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar.

