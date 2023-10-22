Taylor Swift Wears Her Heart on Her Sleeve as She Cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover!

It's another game day for Taylor Swift and she was ready for it, this time wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The "Cruel Summer" singer returned to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Oct. 22 to watch Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, marking her fourth appearance at one of the star tight end's NFL games since the pair began their romance several weeks ago.

Taylor danced and cheered on the star tight end from a luxury suite while rocking a cheerleader style—a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a black pleated skirt, paired with a special homemade accessory—a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, surrounded by two red hearts.

Before they began their romance, the athlete had famously initially tried to shoot his shot with the singer in July by giving her one with his phone number on it at one of her Eras tour concerts, where fans have sported and traded the beaded accessories.