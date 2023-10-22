Bad Bunny Joined by Kendall Jenner at SNL After-Party Following His Hosting Debut

Watch : Bad Bunny Gives Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

Live from New York, it's Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel joined the rapper at the Saturday Night Live after-party Oct. 22 after he made his hosting debut on the NBC sketch series. Both dressed casually—Bad Bunny sported a brown cable-knit sweater, dark jeans and a New York Yankees baseball cap, while Kendall sported a light brown suede jacket, plus a black top and matching pants.

Bad Bunny had given a cheeky nod to Kendall in a promo for his SNL hosting debut, during which he warned cast member Heidi Gardner to be careful from "the mosquitos," echoing a comment he made in an Instagram Stories video to who appeared to be the Kardashians star during a hike this past August.

During the actual episode, Bad Bunny made a suggestive comment about his love life in his monologue. "I can have sex in English," he said, "but I prefer sex in Spanish, because it's just better."