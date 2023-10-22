Bad Bunny Joined by Kendall Jenner at SNL After-Party Following His Hosting Debut

Kendall Jenner joined Bad Bunny at the Saturday Night Live after-party after the rapper hosted the NBC series for the first time.

Watch: Bad Bunny Gives Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

Live from New York, it's Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel joined the rapper at the Saturday Night Live after-party Oct. 22 after he made his hosting debut on the NBC sketch series. Both dressed casually—Bad Bunny sported a brown cable-knit sweater, dark jeans and a New York Yankees baseball cap, while Kendall sported a light brown suede jacket, plus a black top and matching pants.

Bad Bunny had given a cheeky nod to Kendall in a promo for his SNL hosting debut, during which he warned cast member Heidi Gardner to be careful from "the mosquitos," echoing a comment he made in an Instagram Stories video to who appeared to be the Kardashians star during a hike this past August.

During the actual episode, Bad Bunny made a suggestive comment about his love life in his monologue. "I can have sex in English," he said, "but I prefer sex in Spanish, because it's just better."

photos
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Gucci Ad Campaign

Bad Bunny then brought out Pedro Pascal as a mock translator. He asked the Last of Us actor in English if he could give him advice for his monologue. Pedro responded, "When you're doing a monologue, I find it's always charming when you make a self-deprecating joke."

After the rapper feigned confusion, the actor continued, "It's like you make a joke about a part of your body or your face that's unflattering."

Bad Bunny then replied, "I don't have any."

After the live taping, Pedro joined Bad Bunny, Kendall and the SNL cast at the show's after-party.

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Bad Bunny and Kendall first sparked romance rumors in February. They have since been spotted together in public several times since then and also starred in a Gucci campaign in September. Look back at their cutest photos together:

Gotham/GC Images

Making a Statement

After sparking romance rumors in early 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a joint appearance at the Met Gala after-party in May.

TikTok

Soaking Up the Sun

That same month, the duo enjoyed a vacation with friends.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Courtside Date Night

The couple also stepped out for an appearance at a Los Angeles Lakers game on May 12, where they sat courtside...

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lots of Laughs

...shared some LOLs...

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Fashion Moment

...and served up major style.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Runway Ready

Speaking of style, the singer and the supermodel sat front row at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22

