Bad Bunny Makes SNL Hosting Debut With Cameos by Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger

Watch : Bad Bunny Gives Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

Saturday Night Live just got hotter x 2.

On Oct. 21, as Bad Bunny began his monologue as a first-time host of the NBC series, he was joined by surprise guest Pedro Pascal.

The Chilean-born Last of Us actor, who made his own SNL debut in February, acted as a mock translator for the Puerto Rican rapper, who told the audience that English was not his first language.

"Well, people, the truth is that this morning, I woke up at the hotel incredibly tired," Bad Bunny said in Spanish. "I just released an album. I've been rehearsing all week. I almost didn't arrive. Traffic in New York, you know, it's super... I honestly didn't even want to come here, I swear."

He continued, "But the truth is, at least they have treated me well," and thanked SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Pedro then said in English, "He says, 'I'm blessed to be here with my favorite actor, Pedro Pascal.'"