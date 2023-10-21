Sydney Sweeney Gives Her "Goof Ball" Costar Glen Powell a Birthday Shoutout

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Dating Rumors

Sydney Sweeney just gave a special birthday shoutout.

The Euphoria star paid tribute to Glen Powell, her costar and onscreen love interest in the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You, on Oct. 21, the day he turned 35.

"Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball #glenpowell," Sydney wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a selfie of herself and the Top Gun: Maverick actor wearing matching black and gray hoodies, plus wide-brimmed Outback hats and sunglasses.

During their time filming Anyone But You in Sydney, Australia earlier this year, the Handmaid's Tale alum acted as "camp counselor," scheduling group activities such as an outing to the Sydney Opera House, Variety reported. In April, also during production of the film, Sydney and Glen sparked rumors of an offscreen romance.

"It's a rom-com," she told Variety in response, in an interview published Aug. 9. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."