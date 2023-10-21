Jennifer Garner Shares How Reese Witherspoon Supported Her During "Very Public, Very Hard Moment"

Watch : Jennifer Garner Says Kids Prefer Ex Ben Affleck's Movies

What, like it's hard to support your friends?

Jennifer Garner revealed how Reese Witherspoon was a true homie during a difficult chapter of her life.

"I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life," the 13 Going on 30 star told Reese while speaking at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event in Los Angeles Oct. 21, where E! News was present. "This one was right there."

And Reese, 47, did more than just provide emotional support: She also got down on the dance floor in the name of healing.

"The way I needed to get through it was to dance cardio," Jennifer, 51, recalled. "And I dance cardio'd so hard, we broke her foot but she kept going."

As Reese quipped, "Just keep dancing, ladies. Just keep dancing."

And it certainly didn't stop the dynamic duo. "It was like, ‘OK, we worked out at 7—on vacation. We're gonna work out again at 2,'" Jennifer continued onstage. "She's like, ‘OK, uh-huh, I'm gonna be there. I'm gonna be there.'"