Jennifer Garner Shares How Reese Witherspoon Supported Her During "Very Public, Very Hard Moment"

Jennifer Garner explained how Reese Witherspoon helped her heal with dance parties during a "very hard" moment in her personal life.

What, like it's hard to support your friends? 

Jennifer Garner revealed how Reese Witherspoon was a true homie during a difficult chapter of her life. 

"I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life," the 13 Going on 30 star told Reese while speaking at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event in Los Angeles Oct. 21, where E! News was present. "This one was right there." 

And Reese, 47, did more than just provide emotional support: She also got down on the dance floor in the name of healing.

"The way I needed to get through it was to dance cardio," Jennifer, 51, recalled. "And I dance cardio'd so hard, we broke her foot but she kept going."

As Reese quipped, "Just keep dancing, ladies. Just keep dancing."

And it certainly didn't stop the dynamic duo. "It was like, ‘OK, we worked out at 7—on vacation. We're gonna work out again at 2,'" Jennifer continued onstage. "She's like, ‘OK, uh-huh, I'm gonna be there. I'm gonna be there.'"

The Once Upon a Farm co-founder and Reese's Book Club leader—who previously twisted her foot in 2011—didn't give further details on the hardship or bonding moment.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In 2015, Jennifer went through what she has described as a challenging period in her life when she split from husband Ben Affleck, the father of her kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. 

"Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "And B, my children's eyes are on me." 

But Jennifer has continued to inspire fans with her positive outlook and strength in the years following the split, including during the pandemic. 

"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she told People in 2021. "I'm OK when I'm in the house by myself. I'm OK when it's just the kids and me. I'm OK when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really OK."

Gotham/GC Images

