Reese Witherspoon Tears Up Saying She Felt Like She "Broke" a Year Ago

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Addresses Jim Toth Divorce "Speculation"

Reese Witherspoon is realizing vulnerability is a superpower.

The Big Little Lies star got emotional while speaking about the personal challenges she's faced over the past year.

"I've been trying really hard to find balance outside of work," Witherspoon shared at her company Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event in Los Angeles Oct. 21, where E! News was present. "I'm a person who fills my schedule with busyness, so that I feel less alone or less nervous or less unsettled."

While her work in Hollywood has always been a big focus, she shared, "I started to realize that isn't going to work for me. About a year ago, I was like, 'I was a robot and the robot broke.' I cried and cried."

Witherspoon said she texted friend Tracee Ellis Ross to help process the revelation.

"It actually makes me feel very vulnerable sharing that with y'all, but I think it's important," the Oscar winner continued while tearing up onstage. "We hold up so much for so many. My beautiful friend Cleo Wade just wrote this gorgeous poem... about the glue in people's lives. And sometimes you are the glue in everybody's life, whether it's at work or being a mom or being a partner, but who is holding you together, you know? It's really important to remember."