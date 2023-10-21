The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham Marries Bryant Wood in Surprise Ceremony

Watch : Kat Graham Dishes on Her 2018 PCAs Experience

Surprise! Kat Graham is married—to her best friend.

The Vampire Diaries alum tied the knot with her longtime pal and business partner Bryant Wood after dating for four months, her rep confirmed to E! News.

Wearing matching white outfits, the pair married in a legal ceremony officiated by a friend in Los Angeles, People, which first reported the news of their marriage, reported Oct. 20. According to the outlet, Kat, 34, and Bryant, 29, are planning a larger, second wedding ceremony in 2024.

The pair have been best friends for five years. Bryant is a breathwork instructor who co-founded the wellness company Modern Nirvana with Kat and Frank Elaridi. He is also an actor who appeared on season two of the Netflix reality competition series The Circle in 2021 and season 22 of America's Next Top Model in 2015.

Kat and Bryant had kept their relationship out of the public eye. They began dating in June, People reported. Their romance blossomed following Kat's breakup from former fiancé Darren Genet.