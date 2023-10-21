Vanna White Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend John Donaldson

Watch : Vanna White Shares Sweet First Phone Call With New Host Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White is sharing a rare glimpse of her love life.

On Oct. 20, the Wheel of Fortune star posted a selfie of herself and her longtime boyfriend John Donaldson from a romantic trip to Hawaii.

"Everything is perfect with #rainbows!" Vanna captioned her Instagram post. "#love #hawaii #restandrelaxation."

Earlier this month, the 66-year-old opened up about her relationship with John, 57, in a rare interview.

"I mean, we've been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married," she told People in comments posted Oct. 14. "Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one."

Vanna said John "is the male version" of her, adding, "We really are very similar. We get along so well. He's easy. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him."