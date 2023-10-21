Vanna White Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend John Donaldson

Vanna White is sharing a rare glimpse of her love life.
On Oct. 20, the Wheel of Fortune star posted a selfie of herself and her longtime boyfriend John Donaldson from a romantic trip to Hawaii.
"Everything is perfect with #rainbows!" Vanna captioned her Instagram post. "#love #hawaii #restandrelaxation."
Earlier this month, the 66-year-old opened up about her relationship with John, 57, in a rare interview.
"I mean, we've been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married," she told People in comments posted Oct. 14. "Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one."
Vanna said John "is the male version" of her, adding, "We really are very similar. We get along so well. He's easy. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him."
Vanna made similar comments about John in 2017, telling ABC News' Nightline, "We get along terrific. He's like a male version of me. We get each other. He's kind. He's a happy man. He's successful and he's attractive. I met him through my best friend."
Over the course of their relationship, Vanna and John, founder of the JDC Construction + Development Group, have occasionally stepped out together at celebrity events.
Vanna has also sometimes shared photos of the two on Instagram, mostly during the holidays and often with her children Nicholas "Nikko" Santo Pietro, 29, and Giovanna "Gigi" Santo Pietro, 26, who she shares with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.
Look back at Vanna and John's romance over the years below: