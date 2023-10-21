Kim Kardashian Showcases Red Hot Style as She Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Family and Friends

Kim Kardashian turned heads with a sizzling look at her 43rd birthday celebration.
The SKIMS founder wore a red, lace-up cutout maxi dress, paired with tangerine stiletto sandals and sunglasses as she arrived at the party, held at the Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills Oct. 20.
Guests included her sisters Khloe Kardashian—who wore a white, high-neck mini dress and at times, a mask bearing the face of the birthday girl, Kendall Jenner—who donned a long-sleeve, high neck leopard-print gown and Kylie Jenner—who sported a strapless, full-zip black leather mini dress. Also in attendance: their mom Kris Jenner and celebrity friends such as Hailey Bieber, Lauren Sánchez, Kimora Lee Simmons and Ivanka Trump.
The next morning on Oct. 21, Kim's actual birthday, Khloe paid tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram, sharing throwback pics and other family photos.
"God doesn't intend for anyone to handle all life has to offer by ourselves," the Good American founder wrote. "Luckily I didn't have to look far for my people. We were destined to be together. He knew what He was doing. We need each other. I need you and I was blessed with you on this very special day!"
Khloe also said she considers Kim to be a superhero, adding, "You've taught me that Nothing can break us unless we allow it to, but everything can strengthen us if we are willing to take on that battle. You have gracefully fought many battles and you have become stronger because of them. You inspire me daily. You motivate me to be better."
She continued, "You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING."
Kris also paid tribute to Kim on Instagram. "I feel so blessed to be your mommy and I am so incredibly proud of you every single day," she wrote. "You are the best daughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, best friend, confidant, travel partner, shopping buddy, stylist and therapist. I admire you more than you know, and I want you to know that you are an inspiration to so many, but especially me. I love you more than you will ever understand and I thank God every day for you. I love you, Mommy xoxo"
Scroll down to see pics of Kim and her guests at her 43rd birthday party: