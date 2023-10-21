Meryl Streep and Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for 6 Years

Watch : Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building

It's complicated for Meryl Streep and Don Gummer.

The longtime couple broke up and have been separated for years, her spokesperson told Page Six Oct. 20.

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years," the rep shared, "and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The Oscar winner and sculptor tied the knot in 1978 and went on to welcome four kids: Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa, 32.

The spouses' last public appearance together was at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Their love story traces back decades, with Gummer even attending Streep's first Oscars show with her in 1979 as newlyweds. While she didn't get to thank him in 1983 when she won the statue for Sophie's Choice, the Mamma Mia! star made it up to him when she took home her third trophy in 2012.

"First, I'm going to thank Don," she said, "because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me."