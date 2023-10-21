Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Travis Barker Shares His Sex Tip

Travis Barker—who tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian last year—offered up one steamy piece of advice when asked how to set the mood for sex.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Says THIS Saved Her Baby's Life

All it takes is the right playlist to keep up with Travis Barker's sex life.

The drummer—who is married to Kourtney Kardashian—revealed how one song in particular from Blink-182's new album One More Time... can help set the mood in the bedroom.

One fan asked on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 19, "Which song off this album would you recommend playing in the background while having sex?"

In response, Travis picked the short and not-so-sweet song "F--K FACE," which features him and Tom DeLonge singing, "Shut up, you talk too much, you talk too much, you talk too much." (The 47-year-old noted the 28-second song is probably his "favorite" on the album.)

Needless to say, it doesn't take many words to keep up with Travis and Kourtney's romance.

The couple, who are currently expecting a baby boy, have been very open about the physical aspect of their relationship, often embracing PDA on the red carpet and in front of the cameras while filming their Hulu show.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Early into their love story, Travis made his intentions clear by tagging Kourtney in a 2021 Instagram post and captioning it, "All day I dream about sex w/ you."

And her feet, apparently. Last year, Kourtney confirmed to Khloe Kardashian in a Vanity Fair video that her husband does indeed have a foot fetish, while also clarifying that she doesn't "personally" share the kink.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When Khloe asked if the Poosh founder has ever "been caught outside of your home" doing the deed with Travis, she confirmed and added, "You know about it."

To look back on Kourtney's pregnancy journey, keep on reading.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

