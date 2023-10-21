Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Travis Barker Shares His Sex Tip

All it takes is the right playlist to keep up with Travis Barker's sex life.
The drummer—who is married to Kourtney Kardashian—revealed how one song in particular from Blink-182's new album One More Time... can help set the mood in the bedroom.
One fan asked on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 19, "Which song off this album would you recommend playing in the background while having sex?"
In response, Travis picked the short and not-so-sweet song "F--K FACE," which features him and Tom DeLonge singing, "Shut up, you talk too much, you talk too much, you talk too much." (The 47-year-old noted the 28-second song is probably his "favorite" on the album.)
Needless to say, it doesn't take many words to keep up with Travis and Kourtney's romance.
The couple, who are currently expecting a baby boy, have been very open about the physical aspect of their relationship, often embracing PDA on the red carpet and in front of the cameras while filming their Hulu show.
Early into their love story, Travis made his intentions clear by tagging Kourtney in a 2021 Instagram post and captioning it, "All day I dream about sex w/ you."
And her feet, apparently. Last year, Kourtney confirmed to Khloe Kardashian in a Vanity Fair video that her husband does indeed have a foot fetish, while also clarifying that she doesn't "personally" share the kink.
When Khloe asked if the Poosh founder has ever "been caught outside of your home" doing the deed with Travis, she confirmed and added, "You know about it."
To look back on Kourtney's pregnancy journey, keep on reading.