Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Travis Barker Shares His Sex Tip

All it takes is the right playlist to keep up with Travis Barker's sex life.

The drummer—who is married to Kourtney Kardashian—revealed how one song in particular from Blink-182's new album One More Time... can help set the mood in the bedroom.

One fan asked on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 19, "Which song off this album would you recommend playing in the background while having sex?"

In response, Travis picked the short and not-so-sweet song "F--K FACE," which features him and Tom DeLonge singing, "Shut up, you talk too much, you talk too much, you talk too much." (The 47-year-old noted the 28-second song is probably his "favorite" on the album.)

Needless to say, it doesn't take many words to keep up with Travis and Kourtney's romance.

The couple, who are currently expecting a baby boy, have been very open about the physical aspect of their relationship, often embracing PDA on the red carpet and in front of the cameras while filming their Hulu show.