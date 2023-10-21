Emily Blunt “Appalled” Over Her Past Fat-Shaming Comment

Emily Blunt apologized after a 2012 video was resurfaced showing her using insensitive language about a waitress' weight.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 21, 2023 1:42 AMTags
John KrasinskiEmily BluntBruce WillisCelebrities
Watch: Emily Blunt Reveals Cillian Murphy's STRICT Oppenheimer Diet

Emily Blunt is owning up to her past remarks.

The Oppenheimer actress shared she regrets commenting on a person's weight during a 2012 appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show.

"I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago," Emily said in a statement obtained by NBC News Oct. 20. "I'm appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."

She added, "I've always considered myself someone who wouldn't dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for."

But Emily isn't shying away from taking accountability. "Yet it happened, and I said it and I'm so sorry for any hurt caused," she continued. "I was absolutely old enough to know better."

Back in 2012, Emily recalled going to a Chili's restaurant while filming her movie Looper and went on to make an insensitive comment about her server.

photos
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

First, talk show host Jonathan Ross noted, "If you go to Chili's, you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous." 

Emily responded, "Well, the girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili's."

The Jungle Cruise star acted in Looper Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis and Paul Dano in the action-thriller, which followed a hired assassin whose future self was sent back in time to be killed.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Hints at True Timeline of Taylor Swift Romance

2

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

3

How Southern Charm Addressed Olivia Flowers' Brother's Death

Emily's apology comes three months after she revealed she would be taking a step back from acting to focus on her family, which includes her husband John Krasinski and their daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7.

"This year, I'm not working," Emily shared on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, so we're in the last year of single digits."

She explained of her decision, "I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones." 

For a look back at John and Emily's cutest pictures, keep scrolling.

Gotham/GC Images
Out With the Kiddos

The pair bring their daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, to the 2023 US Open, marking a rare public sighting of the family all together.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
A Quiet Place Part II Premiere

The two are all smiles at the 2020 premiere of their movie.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
All Smiles

Krasinski watches as his wife poses for pics at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Darling Duo

The two turn heads at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

Hitting the red carpet before the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the couple look absolutely stunning.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Quiet on Set!

In Oct. 2018, the couple celebrate their movie A Quiet Place by catching a private screening of their film.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Perfect Pair

The dynamic duo look stunning while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.

SAG Selfie

Before heading to the 2019 SAG Awards, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to his Instagram.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Proud Spouse

The two appear at the 2019 SAG Awards, where the actress won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock
Movie Night

The couple enjoy a screening of Fighting With My Family in New York in February 2019.

Instagram
Proud Husband

John shows off his stunning wife while supporting her at the  2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"

GOTV!

We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images
Met Gala Ready

In May 2013, Blunt channels her inner character from The Devil Wears Prada alongside her husband as they party away at the Met Gala.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Happy Wife, Happy Life

The two share a look of love at the 2017 BAFTA Awards.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Film Festival Fun

The couple poses while at the SXSW Festival in Austin where A Quiet Place—in which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs—premiered.

Noam Galai/WireImage
Twinning!

The two wear matching tuxes at the 2019 Writers Guild of America Awards.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time
Hot Parents

Blunt and Krasinski look as cute as can be at the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.

Gotham/GC Images
Dapper Duo

The stylish pair are caught hand-in-hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Premiere PDA

John supports Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. The adorable duo hold hands as they pose for pictures together on the carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Supportive Spouses

The pair look gorgeous at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Cute Couple

The stars appear at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hollar At Your Girl

Too cute! The lovely couple only have eyes for one another at a New York screening for Krasinski's film, The Hollars', in Aug. 2016.

John Shearer/Getty images
Love At First Sight!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008, where John says that it was love at first sight.

On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Fairytale Romance

The couple—who wed in 2010—make an appearance in 2013 at the Critics' Choice Awards.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Hints at True Timeline of Taylor Swift Romance

2

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

3

How Southern Charm Addressed Olivia Flowers' Brother's Death

4

Britney Spears Addresses Partying With Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan

5

See Bad Bunny Give a Cheeky Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo