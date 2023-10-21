Emily Blunt “Appalled” Over Her Past Fat-Shaming Comment

Watch : Emily Blunt Reveals Cillian Murphy's STRICT Oppenheimer Diet

Emily Blunt is owning up to her past remarks.

The Oppenheimer actress shared she regrets commenting on a person's weight during a 2012 appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show.

"I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago," Emily said in a statement obtained by NBC News Oct. 20. "I'm appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."

She added, "I've always considered myself someone who wouldn't dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for."

But Emily isn't shying away from taking accountability. "Yet it happened, and I said it and I'm so sorry for any hurt caused," she continued. "I was absolutely old enough to know better."

Back in 2012, Emily recalled going to a Chili's restaurant while filming her movie Looper and went on to make an insensitive comment about her server.