Paris Hilton’s New Photos of Baby Boy Phoenix Are Fire

Paris Hilton shared a sweet look on Instagram of her and husband Carter Reum's 8-month-old son Phoenix during his first trip to New York City.

Baby Phoenix just hit a Big Apple milestone. 

Paris Hilton shared pictures of her and husband Carter Reum's baby boy during his first trip to New York City.

The 42-year-old posted a snap to her Instagram of Phoenix sitting on her lap wearing a Burberry top with matching sneakers and tan corduroy pants, while Paris wore a black and white dress with her blonde hair down in loose curls.

Paris captioned the Oct. 19 post, "My precious angel baby Phoenix's first time in NYC."

Friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the 8-month-old, with singer Demi Lovato writing, "Omg!!! So precious!!!" and actress Selma Blair chiming in with, "The most gorg."

Phoenix's trip to NYC comes weeks after Paris got candid on cherishing every moment with her son.

"It's been such a special time," she told E! News. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."

Paris Hilton Memoir: Biggest Revelations

Paris—who tied the knot with Carter in 2021—added, "It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life." She continued, "I just never felt so happy."

And does the couple have any plans to expand their family? As The Simple Life alum put it, "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

And along with saying yes to more babies in the future, Paris also has a number in mind.

"We've been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating," she revealed on The Nikki & Brie Show in April. "We'd love to have twins. I think that'd be amazing. We want three or four."

Paris added, "I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both, but whatever happens, happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."

But for now, while Paris enjoys being a family of three, keep scrolling for a look back at her and Carter's romance.

REX/Shutterstock
Start of Something New

The world-famous socialite and her new boo ring in their first Christmas together with a trip to his Michigan hometown in 2019. 

REX/Shutterstock
Love at First Sight

From the start, Paris says she saw something special in Carter.

"I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life at the perfect time," she raves. "He is everything I have ever hoped and dreamed of. Loyal, kind, romantic, handsome, thoughtful, caring, brilliant and perfect for me in every way. I truly believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that we were always meant to be."

REX/Shutterstock
Snow Bunnies

The duo jets off to Yellowstone National Park in February 2020.

REX/Shutterstock
Cuddle Up

Paris believes she and Carter are soulmates for life, sharing, "I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them 'till I met Carter. He is definitely my twin flame, my best friend, my other half and I can't wait for our future and to spend the rest of our lives together."

REX/Shutterstock
You & Me

The entrepreneur flashes his leading lady a smile as they ride a ski lift in Yellowstone

REX/Shutterstock
Easter Celebrations

They say opposites attract, but not in the case of Paris and Carter's love story. "We are both Aquarius, so we are alike in so many ways," she shares. "I love everything about him."

REX/Shutterstock
Summer of Love

In August, the lovebirds take to the high seas for this Kodak moment. 

REX/Shutterstock
He's The One

What makes Carter stand out from Paris' previous Prince Charming's? As she puts it, "This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that. And this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."

 

REX/Shutterstock
Wanderlust

As the fall season approaches, the couple heads to Utah for a romantic getaway. 

REX/Shutterstock
Puppy Love

Carter showers Paris with gifts, including an adorable dog she named Slivington.

"She is so exotic and has the most stunning baby blue eyes and the cutest personality," the star describes. "I love that he is an animal lover like me."

REX/Shutterstock
One Year Down, Forever to Go

In November, Paris and Carter celebrate their one-year anniversary with a lavish trip to Bora Bora. 

REX/Shutterstock
Paradise

Calling Bora Bora "one of my favorite places in the world," Paris gushes, "We had the best time together, going on adventures, water skiing, swimming with sharks, turtles and all the beautiful sea life, wakeboarding, jet skiing and swimming in the beautiful warm turquoise waters. He always loves to surprise me. He makes me feel like a princess everyday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

REX/Shutterstock
Fun in the Sun

And the award for Best Instagram Boyfriend goes to Carter!

REX/Shutterstock
Bling Bling

Paris says her man surprised her with "the most beautiful diamond bracelet" for their anniversary. "I was so happy I cried when I read the card and opened up the gift box and saw the gorgeous sparkling bracelet," she adds. "I love it so much and will treasure it forever."

REX/Shutterstock
Feeling Grateful

Over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, Paris spends time with Carter's family at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"I love how close his family is," she says. "They are such kind and genuine people. We all always have the best time together and it's so nice to spend so much time together."

REX/Shutterstock
A Perfect Match

Mwah! 

REX/Shutterstock
A New Chapter

Paris' 2020 documentary explored her troubled childhood, an aspect of her personal life that she says impacted her romantic relationships. 

"After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in," she explains. "But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I'm so happy that I was patient and waited for The One."

REX/Shutterstock
A Year They'll Never Forget

Despite such a "crazy and scary" year due to the pandemic, Paris says, "I always try and see the silver lining in everything, and I am so grateful to have had Carter in my life. I can't imagine being single and alone during all this."

"Plus, it brought us even closer being able to spend 24/7 together," she continues. "I'm used to traveling all around the world over 250 days a year, so this is the first time I've been in one place. Carter and I always say to each other that being together like this has literally been like being in a five-year relationship. I've never felt closer to a person in my life."

Todd Williamson/Peacock
Mr. & Mrs.

After getting engaged in February 2021, the couple exchanged vows that November. 

"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," Paris wrote on her website. "It was a true fairytale wedding."

