Paris Hilton’s New Photos of Baby Boy Phoenix Are Fire

Baby Phoenix just hit a Big Apple milestone.
Paris Hilton shared pictures of her and husband Carter Reum's baby boy during his first trip to New York City.
The 42-year-old posted a snap to her Instagram of Phoenix sitting on her lap wearing a Burberry top with matching sneakers and tan corduroy pants, while Paris wore a black and white dress with her blonde hair down in loose curls.
Paris captioned the Oct. 19 post, "My precious angel baby Phoenix's first time in NYC."
Friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the 8-month-old, with singer Demi Lovato writing, "Omg!!! So precious!!!" and actress Selma Blair chiming in with, "The most gorg."
Phoenix's trip to NYC comes weeks after Paris got candid on cherishing every moment with her son.
"It's been such a special time," she told E! News. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."
Paris—who tied the knot with Carter in 2021—added, "It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life." She continued, "I just never felt so happy."
And does the couple have any plans to expand their family? As The Simple Life alum put it, "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."
And along with saying yes to more babies in the future, Paris also has a number in mind.
"We've been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating," she revealed on The Nikki & Brie Show in April. "We'd love to have twins. I think that'd be amazing. We want three or four."
Paris added, "I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both, but whatever happens, happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."
But for now, while Paris enjoys being a family of three, keep scrolling for a look back at her and Carter's romance.