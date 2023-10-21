Paris Hilton’s New Photos of Baby Boy Phoenix Are Fire

Watch : Paris Hilton's Surprising Stance On Social Media For Son Phoenix

Baby Phoenix just hit a Big Apple milestone.

Paris Hilton shared pictures of her and husband Carter Reum's baby boy during his first trip to New York City.

The 42-year-old posted a snap to her Instagram of Phoenix sitting on her lap wearing a Burberry top with matching sneakers and tan corduroy pants, while Paris wore a black and white dress with her blonde hair down in loose curls.

Paris captioned the Oct. 19 post, "My precious angel baby Phoenix's first time in NYC."

Friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the 8-month-old, with singer Demi Lovato writing, "Omg!!! So precious!!!" and actress Selma Blair chiming in with, "The most gorg."

Phoenix's trip to NYC comes weeks after Paris got candid on cherishing every moment with her son.

"It's been such a special time," she told E! News. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."