Why Joran van der Sloot Won't Be Charged for Murdering Natalee Holloway

Joran van der Sloot will not be serving time for murdering Natalee Holloway.
Though the Dutch national recently confessed to killing the 18-year-old in 2005 as part of a plea deal in his extortion case involving the missing teen's mom, he cannot be prosecuted for murder because the statute of limitations in Aruba—where Natalee was vacationing when she vanished nearly two decades ago—is only 12 years.
However, Joran was sentenced to 20 years in prison on wire fraud and extortion charges earlier this week for attempting to scam $250,000 from Beth Holloway in exchange for details on her daughter's remains. His sentence will run concurrently with his ongoing 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of college student Stephany Flores.
Natalee's case on the Caribbean island remains an open investigation, a spokesperson for the Aruba Public Prosecutor's Office told People, adding that the question of Joran facing other possible charges in connection to the Alabama native's death "cannot be answered with a simple yes or no."
While Joran has never been charged for Natalee's murder, Beth does believe she's found closure in what she described as a "never-ending nightmare" after hearing the 36-year-old's confession. As she told NBC News on Oct. 18, "So here's what I have to take comfort in ... I needed the answers as to what happened to Natalee."
She added at the time, "Tomorrow's a new day, but today, today was a victory."
In a transcript of his confession previously obtained by E! News, Joran told his lawyer that he killed Natalee in the early hours of May 30, 2005. He said they left a bar with brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe, who had also been suspects in the investigation of Natalee's disappearance, though they did not join them for a walk down on the beach.
"I lay her down—we lay down together—in the sand and, uh, we start kissing each other," Jordan claimed, saying that when he attempted to take their encounter further, "she tells me 'no.'"
Joran said he pressed on in his sexual advances when Natalee kneed him in the crotch, and he responded by kicking her "extremely hard" in the face.
Recalling that Natalee was "possibly even dead, but definitely unconscious," Jordan said in his confession he then grabbed a nearby cinderblock and smashed her head.
"Even though it's dark," he noted, "I can see her face collapsed in."
Joran said he got "scared" and disposed of Natalee's body into the sea before walking home.
Looking at his confession, Beth told NBC News that Joran is "a person with no conscience, no remorse, no guilt."
She added, "That's just his mode of existence."
For a breakdown of Natalee's case, keep reading.
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)