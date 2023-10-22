The WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar NFL Jewelry Collab Is Everything We’ve Ever Dreamed Of

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a longtime passionate NFL fan or a relatively new girlie who's just hopped onto the NFL bandwagon (thanks to a new celeb couple), being able to rock your favorite sports team is just as important for maintaining team spirit. And thanks to the new NFL collab between WEAR by Erin Andrews and BaubleBar that's recently dropped, combining our love for sports apparel and fashion is no longer an impossible task.

From dazzling hoop earrings to darn cute stackable bracelets, this collection offers a diverse range of options to cater to every fan's style. Whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home, the WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar NFL collection is the perfect way to demonstrate your unwavering support. Not only can you flaunt your team's emblem with pride, but you can also add a touch of glamour to your game day attire. So, go ahead and celebrate your team in style with this stunning new NFL jewelry collection. Shop our top picks below and showcase your undying team spirit, one sparkling piece at a time.