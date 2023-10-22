The WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar NFL Jewelry Collab Is Everything We’ve Ever Dreamed Of

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a longtime passionate NFL fan or a relatively new girlie who's just hopped onto the NFL bandwagon (thanks to a new celeb couple), being able to rock your favorite sports team is just as important for maintaining team spirit. And thanks to the new NFL collab between WEAR by Erin Andrews and BaubleBar that's recently dropped, combining our love for sports apparel and fashion is no longer an impossible task.
From dazzling hoop earrings to darn cute stackable bracelets, this collection offers a diverse range of options to cater to every fan's style. Whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home, the WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar NFL collection is the perfect way to demonstrate your unwavering support. Not only can you flaunt your team's emblem with pride, but you can also add a touch of glamour to your game day attire. So, go ahead and celebrate your team in style with this stunning new NFL jewelry collection. Shop our top picks below and showcase your undying team spirit, one sparkling piece at a time.
Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Heart Statement Drop Earrings
We're currently eyeing these adorable heart-shaped Chiefs earrings for obvious reasons right now, so we recommend snagging these up immediately before they sell out. They're made of gold-plated brass and glass stones and will add a shimmering touch to your game day attire.
San Francisco 49ers WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Stack Bracelet
Add the finishing touch to your game day getup with these San Francisco 49ers stackable bracelets. It features three bracelets with vibrant 49ers colors and graphics, making it easy to spot your fandom.
Miami Dolphins WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Gold Dog Tag Necklace
If you're from the 305, you need this Miami Dolphins Dog Tag necklace in your collection to match the Dolphins cap you probably already own. It features double-sided debossed details to make your team spirit shine and comes with a lobster claw clasp for extra security.
Denver Broncos WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Linear Bracelet Set
Show your team spirit for the Denver Broncos with this gold bracelet set. One piece comes with sparkly crystals while the other showcases your love and support for the team. Thanks to the clasp on both pieces, you can wear them separately or together for the ultimate game day look.
Pittsburgh Steelers WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Stack Bracelet
Here's another cute stackable bracelet featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers colors and graphics. We recommend picking this one up if you prefer a bracelet with stretch to it.
Indianapolis Colts WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings
If you're a lover of hoops AND the Indianapolis Colts, you won't be able to resist adding these to your cart stat. It features a large Colts cutout throughout the entire hoop, making it a perfect statement piece to wear to any game or tailgate.
Detroit Lions WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Linear Bracelet Set
GO LIONS! While you're out chanting Defend the Den at a game, don't forget to complete your outfit with a touch of Detroit Lions sparkle. This double necklace set perfectly mixes team spirit with elegant jewelry in one trendy piece.
More BaubleBar NFL Jewelry
Kansas City Chiefs NFL Woven Friendship Bracelet
Woven friendship bracelets like this Chiefs one have recently sparked in popularity. So, make sure to get yours now in your favorite NFL teams to stay on trend with the rest of the girlies.
Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Earring Set
How adorable are these mini football studs and matching earrings?!? You're definitely going to need this earring set to show off your Pittsburgh pride at the next game.
San Francisco 49ers NFL Charm Necklace
We think every fan should always have a good luck charm with them during each game, and this pendant charm necklace is just what you need. It features your favorite team's logo front and center, and is strung across a gold chain.
