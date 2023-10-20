Travis Kelce Hints at True Timeline of Taylor Swift Romance

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover!

Maybe August did sip away like a bottle of wine for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first tried to shoot his shot with the pop superstar in July, the pair seemed close by Sept. 24, when she made her public debut at his football game alongside mom Donna Kelce. As Swifties have been wondering how far back their connection goes, Travis has now filled in a blank space on their relationship timeline.

As he recalled, he was still rocking his mustache, which he unveiled at training camp on Aug. 2, when they met.

And acknowledging that their blossoming will likely be a source of inspiration for many couples costumes this Halloween, Travis recommended that those looking to dress up as him to start growing out their facial hair.

"That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit," he said during an Oct. 20 press conference, "and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

The 34-year-old added that another stand-out accessory would be a friendship bracelet, which he initially fumbled on giving to Taylor, 33, during her July 7 concert at his team's home stadium in Missouri.