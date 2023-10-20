The Challenge: USA Season 2 Champs Explain Why Survivor Players Keep Winning the Game

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

The Challenge: USA's second season came to a grueling finish on Oct. 19, with Survivor: Edge of Extinction winner Chris Underwood and Survivor alum Desi Williams being crowned the winners after beating The Challenge's seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, Ride of Dies' victor Tori Deal and several other veterans.

Following Danny McCray and Sarah Lacinta's win in season one, Chris and Desi's victories means the CBS spinoff series—which brings together stars from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and The Challenge—has been dominated by Jeff Probst's former castaways, giving a whole new meaning to the term "sole Survivor."

Still, both Chris and Desi felt like underdogs heading into The Challenge: USA, thanks to some fans labeling Chris the "worst" winner in Survivor history, while Desi felt unworthy of even being asked to do the spinoff after admitting she "sucked" at Survivor when she competed in 2017.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Challenge's new champs reflected on their surprising path to victory and revealed whether or not we'll ever see them on another season after each taking home $250,000.