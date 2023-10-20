Blac Chyna Shares Heartwarming Photo of Kids King Cairo and Dream Dancing

Just look at this adorable dancing duo.
Blac Chyna gave a glimpse of her kids King Cairo Stevenson, 11, and Dream Kardashian, 6, having some sibling bonding time as they grooved to the music, captioning the sweet Oct. 20 snap with two hearts and a prayer hands emoji.
And her fans couldn't believe how much the little ones have grown. "Awwwwww," one commenter wrote, "they getting so big." Added another, "Wow they grow up so fast."
This isn't the first time Chyna—a.k.a. Angela White—has given insight into her family's world on social media. From posting first-day-of-school pics to baking videos, the former reality star has shared several precious moments over the years.
"I love my kids unconditionally, and that's just, like, a given, like, for me," she told E! News in June 2022. "You know, that's just honestly it."
Chyna—who has also documented her own wellness journey over the last year—shares Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, and King with ex Tyga—a.k.a. Michael Stevenson. And while she's gone through ups and downs with the fathers of her children, the 35-year-old has expressed how she wants to focus on co-parenting.
"I feel like time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview shared August 16. "And also too, let's not leave out King and co-parenting with Michael too, with King. So, I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."
That's not to say the path to peaceful co-parenting has been easy as Chyna and Tyga are currently involved in a custody battle after she filed for joint custody of King in a lawsuit to "determine parental relationship." The "Rack City" artist, who slammed his ex's July filing, filed a response in October seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son and for Chyna to have visitation time, per documents obtained by E! News.
As for Chyna, she expressed that she was "shocked" and disappointed in his response filing, noting they both "want nothing but the best" for King.
"It's all very sad and definitely not what is best for King," she said in part of a statement to E! News. "In a perfect world Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King's life."