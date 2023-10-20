Blac Chyna Shares Heartwarming Photo of Kids King Cairo and Dream Dancing

Watch : Blac Chyna Talks Co-Parenting With Exes Rob Kardashian & Tyga

Just look at this adorable dancing duo.

Blac Chyna gave a glimpse of her kids King Cairo Stevenson, 11, and Dream Kardashian, 6, having some sibling bonding time as they grooved to the music, captioning the sweet Oct. 20 snap with two hearts and a prayer hands emoji.

And her fans couldn't believe how much the little ones have grown. "Awwwwww," one commenter wrote, "they getting so big." Added another, "Wow they grow up so fast."

This isn't the first time Chyna—a.k.a. Angela White—has given insight into her family's world on social media. From posting first-day-of-school pics to baking videos, the former reality star has shared several precious moments over the years.

"I love my kids unconditionally, and that's just, like, a given, like, for me," she told E! News in June 2022. "You know, that's just honestly it."

Chyna—who has also documented her own wellness journey over the last year—shares Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, and King with ex Tyga—a.k.a. Michael Stevenson. And while she's gone through ups and downs with the fathers of her children, the 35-year-old has expressed how she wants to focus on co-parenting.