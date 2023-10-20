Britney Spears Sets the Record Straight on "Wild" Outings With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Watch : Britney Spears Reveals Why She Shaved Her Head in 2007

Britney Spears is reflecting on a time when all eyes were on her in the center of the ring just like a circus.

In her new memoir The Woman in Me, the pop star details what really happened during her much-photographed outings with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, whom she was spotted hanging out with amid her 2006 divorce from Kevin Federline.

"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," Britney wrote, according to The New York Times Oct. 19, which obtained a copy of the book, adding that she wasn't into drugs and "never had a drinking problem."

Her tell-all, which hits shelves Oct. 24, revealed her "drug of choice" was the ADHD medication Adderall.

It "made me high, yes," Britney, 41, shared, "but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed."

The "Toxic" singer went on to share her state of mind during the mid-aughts as the scrutiny around her intensified and she made headlines shaving her head and later attacking a paparazzo's car.