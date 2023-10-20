Cheryl Burke Says She Wasn't Invited to Dancing With the Stars' Tribute to Late Judge Len Goodman

Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke announced she will not be in attendance when the show honors late judge Len Goodman on Oct. 24.

Cheryl Burke is not heading back to the ballroom. 

The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer—who competed in 26 seasons of the competition show—announced that she will not be among the alumni returning for the Oct. 24 episode honoring late judge Len Goodman

"For those of you asking if I'll be a part of Len Goodman's tribute next week on DWTS," Cheryl shared via Threads on Oct. 19, "unfortunately, I wasn't invited however, I'll be there in spirit and can't wait to cheer my former colleagues on!"

The two-time Mirrorball winner added, "Sending love and light to everyone. #riplen"

The tribute to Len, who passed away in April from bone cancer, was announced during the Oct. 16 episode by hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. And while Cheryl will not be in attendance, a number of former dancers are set to participate in the special, including Maks ChmerkovskiyKym Johnson-HerjavecTony DovolaniAnna TrebunskayaEdyta Sliwinska, Karina SmirnoffLouis van Amstel and Mark Ballas

Len, was a judge on the ABC show for 17 years before announcing his retirement in November 2022. Following his death, Dancing with the Stars honored his time on the show by announcing in September that they would be redesigning the classic Mirrorball trophy and renaming it as "The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy."

The currently airing 32nd season features a judging panel consisting of Derek Hough as well as Len's fellow longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. 

To see all the celebs and professional dancers gracing this year's ballroom, keep reading. 

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

