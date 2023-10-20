Cheryl Burke Says She Wasn't Invited to Dancing With the Stars' Tribute to Late Judge Len Goodman

Watch : DWTS Judge Len Goodman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Cheryl Burke is not heading back to the ballroom.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer—who competed in 26 seasons of the competition show—announced that she will not be among the alumni returning for the Oct. 24 episode honoring late judge Len Goodman.

"For those of you asking if I'll be a part of Len Goodman's tribute next week on DWTS," Cheryl shared via Threads on Oct. 19, "unfortunately, I wasn't invited however, I'll be there in spirit and can't wait to cheer my former colleagues on!"

The two-time Mirrorball winner added, "Sending love and light to everyone. #riplen"

The tribute to Len, who passed away in April from bone cancer, was announced during the Oct. 16 episode by hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. And while Cheryl will not be in attendance, a number of former dancers are set to participate in the special, including Maks Chmerkovskiy, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Tony Dovolani, Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Sliwinska, Karina Smirnoff, Louis van Amstel and Mark Ballas.