RHONY Reunion: Ubah Hassan Accuses These Costars of Not Wanting Jenna Lyons on the Show

Watch : RHONY Season 14 Stars Describe Their NEW Flavor

Ubah Hassan just dropped a Big Apple bombshell.

The Bravo star makes a shocking accusation against several of her castmates in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of New York City's season 14 reunion.

"I think they should focus on how you guys didn't want Jenna [Lyons] on the show," she says in the preview, "the three of you," before seemingly pointing to Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank.

Infuriated by the claim, Sai fires back, "I didn't want Jenna on the show? What are you talking about?!"

The bombshell about the famed former J.Crew creative directive served as Ubah's attempt to divert the ongoing food feud between Erin and Sai, who are still bickering about cheese-gate—in which Erin claimed Sai complained about the lack of food at one of her gatherings earlier in the season.

"You lie and you don't own your s--t," Sai insists before Erin replies sarcastically, "Here we go, another liar in the group. Everybody lies according to you."