RHONY Reunion: Ubah Hassan Accuses These Costars of Not Wanting Jenna Lyons on the Show

Ubah Hassan just dropped a Big Apple bombshell.
The Bravo star makes a shocking accusation against several of her castmates in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of New York City's season 14 reunion.
"I think they should focus on how you guys didn't want Jenna [Lyons] on the show," she says in the preview, "the three of you," before seemingly pointing to Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank.
Infuriated by the claim, Sai fires back, "I didn't want Jenna on the show? What are you talking about?!"
The bombshell about the famed former J.Crew creative directive served as Ubah's attempt to divert the ongoing food feud between Erin and Sai, who are still bickering about cheese-gate—in which Erin claimed Sai complained about the lack of food at one of her gatherings earlier in the season.
"You lie and you don't own your s--t," Sai insists before Erin replies sarcastically, "Here we go, another liar in the group. Everybody lies according to you."
"You're the one who lied, clearly," the influencer fires back. "You said something on a podcast and you did not admit it. You told Brynn [Whitfield] this lie, but it was a complete lie. I never came to your house and said those things about cheese. Never."
But when Erin continues to deny it, Sai pulls out receipts in the form of an audio recording of said podcast interview, which proves the real estate agent said on record, "I hosted something for all the girls and Sai was like, 'Oh, all we're having is cheese?' This one's always hungry."
Sai adds, "I was the only person eating the cheese. Stop insinuating this story that I'm a rude person and came to your house and complained."
But when host Andy Cohen finally asks Erin, "Did she come to your house and say, 'All there is is cheese?'" she admits, "She did not say it like that. I misconstrued, I didn't say it as accurately as what happened."
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 reunion kicks off tonight, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
