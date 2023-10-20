Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o Step Out at Concert Together After Respective Breakups

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o Talks ROMANCE RUMORS With Janelle Monae

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o are enjoying their prime time.

The Dawson's Creek alum and Us actress stepped out to attend Janelle Monae's concert in Inglewood, Calif. on Oct. 18.

For the festive outing, Joshua, 45, wore a black jacket paired with a white T-shirt underneath, while Lupita, 40, sported a dark colored jacket and patterned shirt, complete with a black tank top. The two actors were photographed chatting occasionally throughout the night.

The night out at the "Primetime" singer's show comes nearly three weeks after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dr. Death star after four years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by E! News Oct. 2, Jodie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The filing also noted the date of their separation as Sept. 13.

As for Lupita, the Oscar winner recently announced she and Selema Masekela broke up after about one year of dating in a powerful message shared to social media.