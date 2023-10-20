Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o Step Out at Concert Together After Respective Breakups

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o are enjoying their prime time.
The Dawson's Creek alum and Us actress stepped out to attend Janelle Monae's concert in Inglewood, Calif. on Oct. 18.
For the festive outing, Joshua, 45, wore a black jacket paired with a white T-shirt underneath, while Lupita, 40, sported a dark colored jacket and patterned shirt, complete with a black tank top. The two actors were photographed chatting occasionally throughout the night.
The night out at the "Primetime" singer's show comes nearly three weeks after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dr. Death star after four years of marriage.
According to court documents obtained by E! News Oct. 2, Jodie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The filing also noted the date of their separation as Sept. 13.
As for Lupita, the Oscar winner recently announced she and Selema Masekela broke up after about one year of dating in a powerful message shared to social media.
"It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," she wrote in her Oct. 19 Instagram post. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."
And while the Black Panther star shared she's "tempted to run into the shadows and hide," she decided to open up about her personal to help anyone else facing "the grip of heartbreak, who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it."
"The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness," Lupita noted. "I hope it's true."