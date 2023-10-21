Last Chance: Save Up to 90% Off on Kate Spade Outlet Crossbodies, Shoulder Bags, Jewelry & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Congrats besties! We made it to the weekend. Now you can take a nice big deep breath and relax with some needed TLC. If you're anything like us, that definitely includes some well-deserved retail therapy, apart from your needed nail appointment of course. But there's honestly no better feeling than getting a new handbag, or even jewelry to brighten up your day just a tad. If you're looking for some extra oxytocin, we've got just the thing for you. Our fave bag retailer has blessed us with another sale this weekend, and we simply couldn't resist taking a peek at their incredible deals.
Right now, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off sitewide. Plus, an extra 30% off on select styles with the code LETITGLOW that gets automatically applied at checkout. You can expect to find anything from handbags to backpacks and even jewelry at a major discount. Trust us when we say you're not going to want to miss these deals, their sale ends on October 24. So, keep scrolling to check out our top picks from the outlet sale and let's get to shopping!
Leila Shoulder Bag
Thanks to Gen-Z, shoulder bags are cool again. And this Leila bag from Kate Spade is one you're going to need in your closet right now. It's big enough to fit all your essentials and offers a variety of colors to choose from. Did we also mention it's 90% off right now?
Gumdrop Studs
Can you believe these adorable studs are on sale for only $13? If you're looking for simple and dainty earrings, these are for you. Made of plated metal, they'll go with just about anything you wear, and are petite enough that you'll barely even notice them.
Leila Mini Flap Crossbody
Crossbodies are a great way to stay hands-free, while still carrying all your important items without the extra bulk. This Leila Mini Flap crossbody is on sale in five stunning colorways: Black, Parchment, Warm Gingerbread, Quill Grey, and Polished Blue. It also has an interior pocket for storing small essentials like your keys and credit cards.
Leila Pebbled Leather Mini Dome Backpack
If you're on the hunt for a casual backpack to take anywhere, this Leila Pebbled Leather Mini Dome backpack is perfect for you. Available in two colors, it has a ton of space to store your everyday essentials and is crafted from the most durable technical fabrics and soft leathers Kate Spade has to offer.
Full Circle Huggies
Add an extra touch of sparkle to your fit with a pair of these small but chic Full Circle Huggies. These dainty earrings are small enough to be worn daily without feeling uncomfortable, and are currently on sale for less than $18!
Leila Small Bucket Bag
Does the perfect fall bag exist? Yes, and it's definitely this Leila Small Bucket bag in the color Deep Jade. It's roomy enough to store all your everyday items and has interior and exterior pockets to stay organized. It's also available in three other colors.
Rosie Shoulder Bag
Available in four colors, the Rosie shoulder bag can be worn as a crossbody using its long strap or as a shoulder bag by using its handle. It features front and back zip pockets, and even has a detachable coin purse for easy access to your smaller essentials.
Carey Trunk Crossbody
If you're looking for an extra spacious crossbody, the Carey Trunk is just what you need. Available in both black and white, it's made out of quilted leather and adds a classy touch to any outfit.
