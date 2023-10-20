Maren Morris Shares Message on Facing "What's Necessary" Amid Ryan Hurd Divorce

Watch : Maren Morris Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd

You don't have to drive circles around this town to get an idea of how Maren Morris is feeling these days.

Weeks after filing for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd, the singer reshared a message on Instagram Stories that caught her eye.

"'It will be fine,'" read the post from marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon, who had these words crossed out and explained there's another way to approach tough situations than with this common phrase. "It will just be, and when it is, you will face what's necessary."

Maren—who also recently announced her decision to step back from country music—filed for divorce from Ryan in Tennessee on Oct. 2 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to documents obtained by People. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

The breakup comes five years after Maren and Ryan—who share 3-year-old son Hayes—tied the knot. Throughout their marriage, fans watched the musicians perform together—including their 2021 hit "Chasing After You"—have date nights at award shows, and give glimpses into their family's world. Followers also saw Ryan fiercely defend Maren—including from mommy shamers and critics of her new EP The Bridge.