Maren Morris Shares Message on Facing "What's Necessary" Amid Ryan Hurd Divorce

Weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris reposted a social media message on a different way to approach situations instead of always saying, "It will be fine."

Watch: Maren Morris Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd

You don't have to drive circles around this town to get an idea of how Maren Morris is feeling these days.

Weeks after filing for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd, the singer reshared a message on Instagram Stories that caught her eye.

"'It will be fine,'" read the post from marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon, who had these words crossed out and explained there's another way to approach tough situations than with this common phrase. "It will just be, and when it is, you will face what's necessary."

Maren—who also recently announced her decision to step back from country music—filed for divorce from Ryan in Tennessee on Oct. 2 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to documents obtained by People. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but has yet to hear back. 

The breakup comes five years after Maren and Ryan—who share 3-year-old son Hayestied the knot. Throughout their marriage, fans watched the musicians perform together—including their 2021 hit "Chasing After You"—have date nights at award shows, and give glimpses into their family's world. Followers also saw Ryan fiercely defend Maren—including from mommy shamers and critics of her new EP The Bridge.

photos
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd: Romance Rewind

"I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet," he wrote in part of a Sept. 20 Instagram post. "I'm sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it. To me the Bridge is beautiful and so rock and roll. She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way."

To look back at Maren and Ryan's relationship, keep reading.

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

2013: Country Cuties

Maren Morris met Ryan Hurd while co-writing “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, striking up a friendship.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

December 2015: Making It Official

It wasn’t until two years after their initial meeting that the couple took their relationship to the next level and started dating.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Maren told People. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

June 2017: All Loved Up

 Ryan released “Love in a Bar,” the second single from his self-titled album believed to be about his romance with Maren.

“We were just friends, just hangin' / Just sitting: 'round waitin' for somebody to cross the line,” he sang on the song. “We found love in a bar / In the back of a patio corner / Away from the lights / It was us and Corona / And hearts on fire like the cigarettes you smoke.”

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

July 2017: Put a Ring on It

Maren announced her engagement to the songwriter in July 2017, sharing a photo of herself with a Corona Light while resting her hand on Ryan’s leg—a nod to his song "Love In a Bar." The image also showed Maren rocking a diamond ring on that finger.

Meanwhile, Ryan posted a photo of himself and Maren sitting on a boat, cryptically writing in the caption: “7/3/17.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

March 2018: Married

The pair tied the knot at The Cordelle in Nashville shortly after the release of Ryan’s song "Diamonds or Twine."

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," he said at the time. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Mickey Bernal/WireImage

October 2019: Baby on the Way

Maren announced she was expecting her first baby with Ryan.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her then-released second studio album. "See you in 2020, little one."

Instagram/Maren Morris

March 2020: And Baby Makes Three

The couple welcomed son Hayes Andrew Hurd on March 23, 2020, just a day before their second wedding anniversary.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

April 2022: Making Music

Their duet, “Chasing After You” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys, though they lost out to lost to Brothers Osbourne's "Younger Me” moments before hitting the red carpet together.

Still, the pair kept their heads up. "This was our first time being nominated together at the Grammys," Hurd told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the ceremony. "We've come a lot for Maren, but this one's extremely fun for us and we're just soaking it all up.”

Mindy Small/Getty Images

August 2022: Got Her Back

Ryan was quick to defend Maren when she publicly clashed with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean. After Brittany thanked her parents “for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase” in an Instagram post, Maren wrote on X, then known as Twitter, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Amid the social media feud, Ryan wrote on X, “I always support and love Maren, I know I’m sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too.”

Gotham/GC Images

September 2023: On the Sidelines

In what would be their final public appearance as a couple, the pair were stepped out at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

October 2023: Break Up

Maren filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

